Legendary Juju musician, King Sunny Ade, recently paid a condolence visit to his late colleague, Onyeka Onwenu’s family

The music star spoke to the press and shared how much of a great loss Onwenu’s death was and how it affected him

King Sunny Ade also shared a bit about the personal and working relationship they had together

Juju legend, Sunday Adegeye aka King Sunny Ade, was one of the important personalities who paid a condolence visit to Onyeka Onwenu’s family.

The songstress' demise on July 30, 2024, threw the whole country into mourning and some of her colleagues in the music industry, including King Sunny Ade, went to her house to pay their last respects.

Video as KSA shares how Onyeka Onwenu's death affected him. Photos: @onyekaonwenu, @kingsunnyade70

In a video posted on Youtube by QED.ng and spotted by Legit.ng, the Afro-Juju musician explained how much he was affected by Onwenu’s death.

According to KSA, he cannot explain the feeling. He then went on to liken it to the feeling of losing a loved one who had so much to do with their lives and work. King Sunny Ade noted that the Elegant Stallion was not an ordinary woman.

He said:

“I can’t explain it. You know if they give you the news of a loved one, that you know has to do with your life, and also your work, and she’s not just an ordinary woman, she’s someone who will sit down with you and she used to say ‘can I chip in some advice?’ and the advice is always very correct.”

Speaking further, King Sunny Ade shared a bit about his working relationship with the deceased. He noted that Onwenu usually chipped in more work than him when they had a project together.

In his words:

“When it comes to music that two people have to do together, she used to do more than I do. She would just tap me and say ‘Sunny, don’t worry, let’s take it this way, and it’s always good.”

“There are many things that will always remind me of her. The few I can say now is like when it comes to a request from far away that has to do with music, she’s the first person to say, ‘this thing, we must do it, Sunny, let’s do it. You know this work we want to do is not only for two of us, not only for the nation, but for the whole world.”

See the emotional video below:

