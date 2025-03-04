Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has continued to draw attention to the nurse involved in her husband’s death

During a recent interview with Arise News, the mum of one vowed to never forgive the nurse

Wunmi gave her reasons for her deep dislike for the nurse and netizens took sides on the matter

Late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, has vowed to never forgive the nurse involved in her husband’s death.

Recall that since Mohbad’s demise, Wunmi continued to speak about the nurse who gave the late singer an injection that he negatively reacted to, thereby causing his death.

In a new development, Wunmi was a guest on Arise News where she spoke about the nurse’s conduct since Mohbad’s death.

Nigerians react as Mohbad's widow Wunmi vows to never forgive nurse involved in singer's death. Photos: @c33why_, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

The mum of one seemed embittered as she claimed the nurse who made her a widow has continued to live her life with nonchalance and no care for the situation she put her in.

According to Wunmi, she hasn’t been able to live her life normally because of Mohbad’s death, but the nurse who allegedly caused it has been acting like nothing happened.

In her words:

“She’s been clubbing, she’s been doing that thing to my face, a fellow lady like me that knows what it takes to be a widow, I was widowed at 24, this is just the beginning of my life and the nurse has been out there enjoying, living her life and I’m held hostage, I can’t even live my life or move freely. I’ve not even experienced the joy of childhood and the same nurse that would decide to get married someday could just leave me in the hands of wolves to devour me. I can’t even forgive that nurse because she made me a widow and she’s been acting so non-chalant, living her life, acting as if nothing has happened.”

Wunmi calls out nurse involved in Mohbad's death. Photos: @_c33why_, @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Speaking further, Wunmi added that if she sees the nurse today, she would wish her all that she has experienced since Mohbad’s death.

The widow said:

“My husband was not really sick, he was fine, aside from the injury that he sustained, although the hand was swollen. I really do not know if the injection was a mistake or if the nurse was sent. I’m still in doubt up till this moment because the nurse has never acted like someone that is sorry, she’s been acting like somebody that has backing. Despite everything people have been doing to me, not even a message, she has never contacted me. If I should see that nurse face to face, the only thing I will say to her is that everything she has done to me, she will also experience it because it’s only a wicked person that will act that way.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Mohbad’s widow vows to not forgive nurse

The emotional video of Mohbad’s widow speaking about the nurse who gave her late husband the injection that allegedly caused his death raised mixed reactions from Nigerians:

kellysilva_kelechi wrote:

“If you no do that DNA widow at 24 na small thing, you will be that till the end of time just do DNA simple.”

pretty_rita said:

“Both you and your husband papa deserves each other always talking back and forth mtchwww.”

so_tracillicious wrote:

“Wunmi thank your God say no be you bring nurse.”

theonlyessy said:

“This Nurse should better come and say her own truth ooo.”

kellysilva_kelechi wrote:

“DNA test or you get out immediately.”

shes_precious_ said:

“I love how she's speaking out now, she has suffered more than enough bully online at a tender age.”

teeto__olayeni said:

“My love for this woman grows daily. Wunmi, you are too young to go through what you went through and currently going through but I tell you that you are doing well. You are a strong woman and I applaud your courage.”

i_amneky wrote:

“How can u listen to this and still think Wunmi kpaied Mohbad!!! Nigerians, wetin widows do una na?”

faderellisfood said:

“If Mohbad was given an anti-tetanus injection it's possible that's what killed him some people are allergic to it. A well trained health care practitioner will know to give a test dose first.”

queenmaynation:

“During the coroner, the nurse mentioned the injections she gave to him . It'll be hard to survive. She said she gave him doses of tetanus toxoid, paracetamol (intravenous), and Cetrazone injection.”

i_am_noraibiwari wrote:

“But why didn't you people bring up this nurse matter since ke and why didn't they give this lady a chance to speak up since.”

