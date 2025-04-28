The newest African wife, Priscilla Ojo, has become a topic of discussion online after she made an appearance at the 17th Headies Awards

Legit.ng reported that the TikTok influencer and her husband, Juma Jux were among the notable guests at the prestigious awards ceremony

New videos of Priscy have left both fans and netizens pointing out what they noticed about her body, triggering speculations around childbirth

Newest wife in town, Priscilla Ojo, has prompted pregnancy speculation with her appearance at the Headies Awards.

On Sunday evening, April 27, Legit.ng reported that the 17th edition of the coveted award was hosted at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, and as predicted, numerous celebrities from various entertainment fields attended.

One of the night's many highlights was Priscilla Ojo's husband, Juma Jux, who performed at the award ceremony.

Priscilla Ojo's body at the Headies 2025, ignites debate over Pregnancy. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

While playing one of his hit songs, Ololufemi, the Tanzanian artist, exited the stage to dance with his gorgeous wife in the audience.

While some praised Juma's amazing performance, others focused on Priscilla's womb.

Some eagle-eyed fans and online in-laws detected what appeared to be a baby bump, which has sparked a series of discussions on the internet.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that the 17th edition of the Headies Awards, themed 'Back To Base,' took place in Lagos, Nigeria, on Sunday, April 27, 2025, as the brightest stars in the music industry were celebrated.

The winners at the Headies 17th edition included Zerry DL, Odumodu Blvck, Late Mohbad, Davido, Tems, and Rema, among others.

The event was also star-studded, with prominent figures beyond the entertainment industry in attendance. Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mavin label boss, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and his wife Priscilla Ojo, actresses Regina Daniels and Nancy Isime, reality star Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (BamBam), and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, were all spotted at the event.

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux steal spotlight at Headies 2025. Credit: @jumajux

Source: Instagram

The late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, won the Best Street-Hop Artist with “Ask About Me." The award, which was presented by Regina Daniels, saw Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, son Liam and brother Audra receiving the plaque on his behalf.

Wunmi, in an emotional speech, appreciated the organisers, sharing how her son will one day find out how great his father was.

Reactions trail Priscilla Ojo's looks at Headies 2025

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Gogo_nma wrote:

Is that food, or something else making her tummy look big?”

Kinghyspirit1 wrote:

“Priscy is pregnant."

One _luiz_bravo wrote:

“Who else noticed she’s pregnant?"

Beida_jumbe wrote:

“Baby bump is looking good on her."

jewellery_genie01 wrote:

"Oya womb-watcher, conclusion and assumption warriors, she no wear corset oh, look your own belle too na."

empress_bube said:

"God please let me be a blessing to the man I marry. And when I mean blessing, no be the one wey Dey over look cheating ooo. In Jesus name Amen."

bobosugoo said:

"It’s how everyone is singing Cheney na we right there😂 @juma_jux be making us sing wetin we no know 😂😂."

pwetty_shasha1 wrote:

"He has penetrated naija music industry, smart business man…."

shegunjp said:

"Headies award show ❌. Juma & Pricilla show ✅

ugojoy_adorable said:

"Be like na @pauloo2104 happy pass😂😂😂😂😂. Lovely family."

oluwatobi_angel said:

"The best performance of the Night goes to JUX , that is what we call show stopper , CONGRATULATIONS ON WINNING YOUR AWARD WELL DESERVED, we pin JP 🔥❤️."

Juma Jux reacts to seeing Priscy in wedding dress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that JP2025 couple Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux finally arrived at the venue of their white wedding ceremony to the joy of fans.

A sweet video made the rounds showing the moment the groom, Juma Jux, saw his wife, Priscy, in her white wedding gown for the first time.

The East African star held his bride’s hand as he checked her out before giving her a hug and a peck on the cheek.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng