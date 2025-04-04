A video from Cubana Chiefpriest's performance at the Headies pre-event dinner hosted by the US Consulate ahead of the music awards 17th edition has emerged online

Cubana Chiefpriest's performance has since triggered backlash, with some netizens sharing opinions about his song

Aside from Cubana Chiefpriest, TikTok star Peller and rapper Illbliss were part of the popular faces spotted at the event

Celebrity barman, socialite and singer Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, was part of the Nigerian stakeholders from the entertainment industry who gathered at the residence of the acting United States Consular General for the Headies premiere event on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Fun videos from the event have surfaced online, with Cubana Chiefpriest's live performance being the highlight.

Cubana Chiefpriest sings his new song at US Consulate's Headies pre-event dinner.

A clip captured the moment a mic was handed to Chiefpriest as he happily thrilled the guests with his debut song, More Money.

Sharing a video from his performance, Cubana Chiefpriest wrote in the caption:

"At The US Consulate🇺🇸 This Evening For @the_headies Superstar @iambrownjoel Brought The Mic🎤 & The Rest Is History. The Headies Is Back Home🇳🇬 This Music Thing Just Dey Sweet Me, My Numbers Are Really Up On All Platforms In 24hrs. It’s Going✈️ Music🎼 Na Water."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chiefpriest also performed his new song at his lavish birthday party in Imo state.

Aside from Chiefpriest, several artistes who made it to the 17th Headies nomination were present, including rapper Illbliss, who was nominated in the Rap Album of the Year category.

Cubana Chiefpriest was handed the mic to sing at US Consulate's event.

Other nominees spotted at the event included upcoming star Taves and singer Brown Joel.

Popular TikTok star and content creator Peller was also present at the event, as he disclosed he would be streaming this year's edition of the Headies.

Meanwhile, the Headies Awards, which is set to hold on Sunday, April 27, 2025, has been tagged "Back To Base."

According to the executive producer, Ayo Animashahun, the Headies award is back, bigger and better to reward excellence in Nigerian music.

Watch the video of Cubana Chiefpriest performing at the US Consulate below:

Here is a video of Peller arriving at the US Consulate event, including a caption disclosing he would be streaming the Headies:

See another video from the US Consulate's Headies pre-event dinner below:

Reactions as Chiefpriest sings at US Consulate

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as several netizens expressed disappointment as to why Cubana Chiefpriest was allowed to perform at such a prestigious event. Read the comments below:

errything_.1k said:

"So no other music to Perform there. Abi na Palm wine spot una Dey???"

godwin_ranking001 reacted:

"Owerri Rick Ross age with grace."

trinity_o_grace wrote:

"Helen girl is setting are camera n ring king to ask for DNA… pascal come n do the DNA am tired~ in Helen voice."

tommybomb_official said:

"Can someone like Chief Priest win the Next Rated awards at the Headies next year?"

tee_mmy_t

"Mehn music is now bullst."

ba.ba.koo32 said:

"Wetin CP deh sing nawaooo haha."

alomamakaveli77 commented:

"So cp still dey read his line from phone see who wan follow burna boy do music business social media warriors, ozuor."

Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares pictures

In other news via Legit.ng, Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama, Hellen Ati, shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by him.

The lady claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA with the plan to drag Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga.

