17th Headies: Mohbad's Widow Wunmi Gives Emotional Speech As She Receives His Best Street-Hop Award
- The wife of the late phenomenal music maker Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, recently evoked emotions
- Wunmi was present to receive Mohbad's award plaque for Best Street-Hop Act for his song, Ask About Me
- While receiving the award, she gave an emotional speech about her late husband and son, which generated a buzz online
It was an incredible night of celebration of top industry talents at the 17th Headies Awards. It's been a long time coming, and the show's organisers themed this edition ‘Back to Base.’
Among those who were recognised for their contribution and hard work to the Nigerian entertainment industry was the late Mohbad. He was announced as the winner of the Best Street-Hop Act category for his song Ask About Me.
His wife Wunmi, son Liam, brother Adura, and some others stepped onto the podium to receive his award, which was presented by actress Regina Daniels.
Wunmi gives touching speech at Headies
The hair entrepreneur gave a beautiful but quite emotional speech about her late husband. She thanked his fans and the organisers of the show for deeming him worthy of the win. She also stated that although he’s late, she does not refer to him that way, as his memory lives on through their son, Liam.
Many would have expected Wunmi to shed a tear, but she stood strong and confident as she spoke. The moment triggered emotional reactions from online users, who commended her courage and strength.
Watch the video here:
Reactions as Wunmi speaks at 17th Headies Awards
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@dr._timz said:
"Very ironical that VDM was there when she was giving this speech."
@momoririoluwa1 said:
"Wow I woke up to this great news😍 this is the first video that popped up to me 🔥🔥🔥IMOLE FUN WONI PRESSURE."
@unbothered_debby said:
"She speaks eloquently. Not me tearing up 😭😭😭 I’m beyond thrilled to see Mohbad win! Congratulations,Imolenization."
@hobaby_beauty_affair said:
"Omowunmi mi owon very excellently and brilliantly Woman."
@mumcydavidserena said:
"Mohbad is very proud of you omowunmi 🙌🙌😍😍😍."
@_selfmadegirl_0 said:
"Person wey get husband no cry na me dey cry."
@emmanuelsamuel2236 said:
"I sha believe say one day one day the killer of this boy go show to the world God dey."
@ifeychukuneku said:
"Wumi is so eloquent and I love it for her. 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍... God continue to bless , keep and guide you and Liam in Jesus name, amen, 🙏🙌❤️."
@ar_casual said:
"This is such an emotional moment 😢 Congratulations to the entire imolenization🎉."
@aramideabolude said:
"I cried too, she speaks well. God bless you and all."
Wunmi speaks about missing Mohbad
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Wunmi, the widow of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, shared what she misses about him in an interview.
The mother of one recalled when her son Liam started school and her name was written alongside her late husband's name as the boy's parents.
She also disclosed that she was prepared to do the DNA test, and she gave reasons for her decision.
