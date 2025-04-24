Verydarkman has reacted to the message he got from social media influencer, Ashmusy after she was scammed of N33million

In the video, the activist laughed at her and shared their old chats where she called him names and made fun of him

He also stated that he was going to do with Ashmusy's request, some fans supported the activist while other begged

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman has taunted social media influencer, Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy over a direct message she sent to him.

In a video shared by the activist, he laughed hard at the influencer and shared some old chats she sent to him a few months ago.

The TikToker, who has not been in good terms with Ashmusy over a post where he called her out for allegedly scamming a man, stated in the chat that Ashmusy called him a 'pig'.

According to him, after he tried to help a man regain his money from the influencer, However, Ashmusy lashed out at him but later started following him online.

VDM sends Ashmusy message

In his post, VDM disclosed that he sent Ashmusy a message after she followed him just to taunt her for calling him a pig. He explained that she apologised to him and shared the reason for her outburst.

The controversial activist called her apology a fake one and claimed that she begged because she was planning to reach out to him for help.

VDM shares his plan for Ashmusy

After trying to grunt like a pig and laugh hard at the influencer, VDM asserted that he was not going to pay Ashmusy back in her coin.

He instructed her to get her evidence ready and any recording made while transacting business with her scammer. VDM promised to write a petition on her behalf.

Recall that a few months ago, VDM offered to give a woman Ashmusy promised to help but failed the sum of N1.5million to uplift her business.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the activist about Ashmusy. Here are comments below:

@maryann.cindy commented:

"Ekperima don learn. I love that u are willing to help her irrespective of she did to pple. I for say make the man hold the money but Noo; pay wat u owe if actually the business na legit."

@ladydove222 reacted:

"That lady is hash to people she thinks she’s better. I remember how she publicly humiliated that Anambra guy on hunt game show, calling him a disgrace, girl, please respect people no body has it all ."

@ngwokecele199 shared:

"Soon you will help Deeeone."

@thewhite____ said:

"Why do I feel this Ashmushy thing is a set up."

@lamlyhairsignature commented:

"She has actually learned the hard way please help her."

@ehisqueen said:

"Madam i hope say you don put money for our NGO?"

VDM calls out Daddy Freeze

Meanwhile, VDM joined the league of celebrities reacting to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's alleged fraud and deportation saga after it went viral online.

The clergy had lost his bid to appeal against the ruling of a tribunal in the UK that ordered his deportation over an alleged £1.87 million fraud. VDM shared his excitement about the case.

He also dragged Daddy Freeze for not being truthful about Pastor Tobi Adegboyega. He gave the media personality an unprintable name.

