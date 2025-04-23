Nigerian singer Davido left both his fans and netizens praising him after a random encounter he had wth a fan

A video went round online featuring the Afrobeats star and his team in a highbrow restaurant as a lady captured the moment

The young woman behind the camera caught Davido’s attention and demanded a special request from and what followed ignited reactions online

Nigerian singer Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, gained the admiration of many online following one of his recent outings.

In a video posted by social media blog Olofofonaija, the Afrobeats star was spotted in a restaurant abroad with his team members.

One of the singer’s fans, a lady, saw him from where she sat with her friend. The young woman went on to make a video of the artist with his crew a she tried to get his attention.

Fortunately for her, Davido noticed the camera, and she quickly pleaded with the Afrobeats artist to wave at it, which he gladly did briefly.

The anonymous woman, who did not show her friend but was loud behind the camera, exclaimed with delight at that instant.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng also reported that a video of a Nigerian man who resembles the singer went viral. In the viral video, the young man stopped by a local market, and the female traders around rushed to greet him.

While many people online immediately recognised the Afrobeats star's doppelganger, the market woman had a harder time figuring it out. Most of them could be heard screaming, "I love you, Davido," while others stared in wonder.

Still on fan love, Davido ealrier extended appreacition for a fan, who didn't see it coming. This came after the singer relased his song Funds featuring Odumodu Blvck and Chike.

The singer randomly followed one of his female fans online. A viral video showed the lady crying uncontrollably over her recent feat as some people were trying to keep her calm. They joined in Davido's fan's joy and they thanked the singer.

Another clip showed her rolling on the ground as she could not believe that a star like Davido would follow her. She kept screaming: She flaunted her phone screen for people to see it was real.

Reactions trail Davido’s clip at restaurant

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

aduniadeomonla said:

"Guy is just so humble and real."

prettylittle_thrift said:

"See as I follow shine teeth 😂."

rich.kinging said:

"Joy giver always happy."

yes_shes_minarh said:

"Very humble guy."

991muller said:

"E no dey ever taya. If una reach 10 million una go receive."

vervando_baddest wrote:

"001 is the king of afrobeat."

starlink_official_store_0 wrote:

Davido shares how his dad motivated him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Davido shared ways his father's influence transformed what he believed was a one-time deed into annual orphanage donations.

Davido revealed how he shared his account number three years ago on his birthday and received about $400,000 from fans and friends.

According to the Unavailable crooner, his father heard about the outcome and persuaded him to donate the money to the less privileged.

Source: Legit.ng