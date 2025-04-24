A video has captured how singer 2Baba was behaving while he was attending an event in the company of his new wife, Natasha

In the recording, the singer bent as if he was about to remove his trouser, he later used his hand towel to clean his cloth

The clip has been greeted with mixed reactions among fans who commented about what the superstar was doing

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, has continued to gain the attention of his fans with videos of him on social media.

The music star, who is rumoured to have gotten married to his new-found lover, Natasha Osawaru, was seen in the company of the politician.

The recording making the rounds, some people gathered round the new couple in what looked like a political rally.

While Natasha was busy paying attention to the meeting taking place, the African Queen crooner was feeling so uneasy where he was standing.

He bent, and it looked like he was about removing his trouser. He later used a white hand towel to clean his cloth.

2Baba takes his seat at event

After cleaning his face, the True Love crooner also used his hand towel to clean his face and neck before taking his seat.

While at it, the men standing around his 'new wife' were busy stealing stances at him and his action.

Recall that 2Baba's mother had cried out that Natasha should release her son after he was declared missing.

The elderly woman mentioned that the singer was wearing some beads, however, Natasha later explained that the beads were mere ornaments from her parents.

What fans said about 2Baba's video

Reactions have trailed the video of 2baba and his lover at an event. Here are comments about them below:

@maryamtmc shared

"How we wan help who nor help himself. Man that should be home inside AC, taking turns to be with his numerous children is out here with a new Bae. His life is a show and we'll watch. Besides, I'm not a Doctor."

@reshapeme_nig comments:

"E dey comot trouser?"

@thetaylorsfashion shared:

"Sometimes, the only way to go up is by going down first."

@attih_soul reacted:

"It's probably hot and he's putting on black. He's probably uncomfortable due to the heat."

@kings_tv10 stated:

"Chaii See 2baba Ii feel for him God day."

@lhorlex12 said:

"From d moment I saw the so called engagement video, I knew he wasn't him again then coupled with that song he sang at a show or there about."

Man shows 'forest' 2Baba stays in Benin

Legit.ng had reported that a man working in an area close to where 2Baba's allegedly lives in Benin, Edo, shared a video about him.

The man affirmed that he was working in a place known as Amagba, and he laughed at the area the music star was camped by his lover.

Fans of the singer were also surprised after seeing the recording, they shared their takes about his plight.

