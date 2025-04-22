Chief Ebenezer Obey has finally reacted after it was rumoured that he has passed on to glory on April 21, 2025

He made a video to address the claim and sang for those wishing death upon him while smiling

Fans were excited about the good news, they prayed for him and blamed the people dispelling the fake news

Legendary Juju musician Ebenezer Remilekun Obey-Fabiyi, better known as Ebenezer Obey, has reacted to the death rumour trailing him.

Rumour mill was agog on Monday, April 21st that the singer who recently celebrated his 83rd birthday and 68 years on stage had passed on to glory.

Many took to social media to mourn the great icon and to sympathise with his lovers of his music.

A few hours after the rumour, he made a video and shared it on his Instagram where he spoke about it.

According to him, he is alive and he 'dey kampe'. He noted that the rumour was fake and that his fans and lovers should not believe it. He confessed that it was not yet his time to die.

Ebenezer Obey speaks about his death

Also in the recording, the veteran singer, who visited his colleague, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal after he lost his mother, added that what God said about him will surely come to pass. He affirmed that he was not going to die.

Ebenezer Obey also appreciated the people, who reached out to him after hearing about the fake news. He also thanked all his fans for their support over the years.

Recall that the music star was one of the iconic musicians, who graced Priscilla and Juma Jux's wedding on April 17th and 19th in Lagos state.

How fans reacted to Ebenezer Obey's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the veteran singer. Here are comments below:

@randyradiolover commented:

"This is making the 6th time , same rumour, wetin dey happen , una wan kpai this man earlier?"

@rowland_seeker reacted:

"Try take care of your health sir, no be Satan u don lose matter, them no deh tell person."

@omoluwabi wrote:

"Arguably the greatest bandleader and exponent of Juju Music . Wishing you a much longer and most fruitful life."

@desourcemedi shared:

"We will not die untimely in Jesus Name. Continue to enjoy good health and long life sir."

@muhaab1 said:

"Once a man constantly has to prove he’s still alive, it shows time is limited—especially when people keep spreading or believing he’s dead. The spirit of social media is very strong; you just have to be more prayerful."

@olowoone stated:

"Ebenezer Obey was still present at JP2025 praying for the couples."

@l.tobiloba reacted:

"May he continue to live and prosper . Some bloggers and false news."

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega prostrates for Ebenezer Obey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega was surprised by Chief Ebenezer Obey in the United Kingdom.

He was seen prostrating for the Juju star in the video shared on his Instagram page after Chief Ebenezer Obey paid him a visit.

