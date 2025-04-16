Portable has, again, turned to his maker in his time of need as he was spotted praying to God in a new video

Recall that the street singer debuted a new look on April 15, after he was released from police custody

In a new video, he was seen singing and telling God to come to his aid, as he has too many enemies

Nigerians were not surprised to see Portable play the good boy once again. The street act, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, has been in the news for a while now.

From making controversial statements about his colleagues and seniors in the industry, to speaking ill about Fuji veteran Saheed Osupa. Recall that on April 15, Portable was released from police custody after Saheed Osupa halted legal actions against him.

He also showed off his new look to fans, as he scrapped his multicoloured hair. A new video, which showed the singer in a moving car, saw him singing praises to God and asking Him for help, as he has too many enemies.

The singer's video divided his fans, who stated that he needs to stop disrespecting people and landing himself in trouble.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Portable was granted bail by an Upper Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, following case with Saheed Osupa.

This came after his arraignment on accusations of criminal defamation, intimidation, inciting public disorder, and cyberstalking.

The court further stated his bail conditions and the amount needed to be paid, which caught the attention of netizens.

How fans reacted to Portable's clip

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@adeolaposi said:

"Ode you too do. Stop disrespecting people, you go eventually learn sha."

@malay_sia07 said:

"Portable film the head I want to see something 😂😂😂."

@its_yindah said:

"Elizabeth Joyce will never disappoint 😂."

@tosingesstra52 said:

"The reason why I love this boss is he always trending week by week ✊,😍, either you love it or not portable get grace."

@shoes_by_demokraft said:

"Which of the prïson are you going next for your Tour Show."

@fesowole said:

"God will always protect you against your enemies always!!!"

@m0boluwaji said:

"Your own nah always Ota ..Guy you go dey fight mad battles ooo."

@otunbadjaywates said:

"Before them carry u go prison, u no collect cloth, but now u collect cloth then still help u barb and shave for free 😂😂😂."

@__adenike09 said:

"When you do rubbish finish u go dey shout enemy 😂were u r ur own enemy😂."

@capitalfragrance said:

"Oga try and respect yourself everytime police dey arrest you calm down and enjoy your grace baba."

Sowore meets Saheed Osupa on Portable's case

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Omoyele Sowore took steps and made moves to resolve the issue between.

Fuji musician Saheed Osupa and singer, Portable The human rights activist gave an update about the defamation case against.

Portable after he met with Saheed Osupa Sowore said Saheed Osupa explained that the police were used to show his non-involvement in any actions that could harm Portable.

