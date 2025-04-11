Junior Pope’s 1st Remembrance: E-Money Reaffirms Promise to Late Actor’s Wife, Three Sons
- Businessman E-Money has also joined celebrities in the movie industry to pay tribute to late actor Junior Pope
- E-Money, who had pledged support for Junior Pope's wife and three children after he died in 2024, reiterated his promise to the deceased's family
- The businessman's support for the late Junior Pope's family has seen netizens applauding E-Money for standing by his words
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Popular business tycoon and Chief Executive Officer of Five Star Music, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money has again pledged his support for late Nollywood actor, John Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope's wife and three sons.
Recall that Junior Pope's widow, Jennifer Awele, returned to social media on Thursday, April 10, which marked the actor's first anniversary since he lost his life in a boat mishap on the Anam River in Anambra state.
Like many celebrities in the movie industry, E-Money also penned tributes to Junior Pope, while reiterating his support for the actor's family.
"As you mark one year since your husband's passing, I'm thinking of you and sending love. I can only imagine the emotions you're navigating. Remember, grief is a journey, and it's okay to take your time healing. You're strong, loved, and not alone. My family and I are here for you and your kids, offering our love and support. Take heart, knowing that God loves you, and we do too," E-Money wrote in a reaction to Junior Pope's widow's post.
See a screenshot of E-Money's post below:
Legit.ng recalls reporting that E-Money, in 2024, had publicly promised to stand by Junior Pope's family.
“Your children now find solace in the embrace of the Okonkwo family, and we, as members of that family, pledge to nurture them as you would have wished," the businessman said.
People praise E-Money for standing by Junior Pope's family
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as netizens applauded E-Money, read the comments below:
dooshyma said:
"@iam_emoney1 God bless your kind heart sir,not many friends will keep to their promises like you did."
andreaonebest wrote:
"@iam_emoney1 God bless you King Emoney.. jp may Ur Soul continue rest in peace amen."
luchysplace said:
"@iam_emoney1 Clear road for the Boss🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻. Nwataanayoeze, Nnukwu Mmadu, Ezigbo Mmadu. You have paid your dues oga. For the love you have shown to this family, you will not die untimely Nnaooo."
sunalice_ckes2 said:
"@iam_emoney1 You’re so right such a soothing words."
shederackekene200 said:
"@iam_emoney1 after reading your comment sir you made me cry again God bless you for everything you're doing for the family you are such of amazing King."
peteagles wrote:
"@iam_emoney1 to be honest you are a very kind hearted man, not many who have attended your status in life can be this kind to people still with humility, God keep blessing you Sir."
Adanma Luke pays tribute to Junior Pope
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adanma Luke, the producer of the ill-fated movie that led to Junior Pope and four others' deaths also penned a tribute.
She also shared what had been her experience in the last one year.
"Losing you guys left me with a headache no one can heal unless God intervenes," she wrote.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng
James Ojo (Copyeditor) James Ojo is a copy editor at Legit.ng. He is an award-winning journalist with a speciality in investigative journalism. He is a fellow of Nigeria Health Watch Prevent Epidemics Journalism Fellowship (2023), WSCIJ Collaborative Media Project (2022), ICIR Health Reporting (2022), YouthHubAfrica’s Basic Education Media Fellowship (2022), Countering the Fake News Epidemic (MacArthur Foundation) 2021, and Tiger Eye Foundation Fellowship. Email: james.ojo@corp.legit.ng