Businessman E-Money has also joined celebrities in the movie industry to pay tribute to late actor Junior Pope

E-Money, who had pledged support for Junior Pope's wife and three children after he died in 2024, reiterated his promise to the deceased's family

The businessman's support for the late Junior Pope's family has seen netizens applauding E-Money for standing by his words

Popular business tycoon and Chief Executive Officer of Five Star Music, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money has again pledged his support for late Nollywood actor, John Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope's wife and three sons.

Recall that Junior Pope's widow, Jennifer Awele, returned to social media on Thursday, April 10, which marked the actor's first anniversary since he lost his life in a boat mishap on the Anam River in Anambra state.

E-Money pens heartfelt message to Junior Pope's widow and sons. Credit: e-money/qutejay

Source: Instagram

Like many celebrities in the movie industry, E-Money also penned tributes to Junior Pope, while reiterating his support for the actor's family.

"As you mark one year since your husband's passing, I'm thinking of you and sending love. I can only imagine the emotions you're navigating. Remember, grief is a journey, and it's okay to take your time healing. You're strong, loved, and not alone. My family and I are here for you and your kids, offering our love and support. Take heart, knowing that God loves you, and we do too," E-Money wrote in a reaction to Junior Pope's widow's post.

See a screenshot of E-Money's post below:

Screenshot of E-Money's message to Junior Pope's wife and children. Credit: iam_emoney

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that E-Money, in 2024, had publicly promised to stand by Junior Pope's family.

“Your children now find solace in the embrace of the Okonkwo family, and we, as members of that family, pledge to nurture them as you would have wished," the businessman said.

People praise E-Money for standing by Junior Pope's family

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as netizens applauded E-Money, read the comments below:

dooshyma said:

"@iam_emoney1 God bless your kind heart sir,not many friends will keep to their promises like you did."

andreaonebest wrote:

"@iam_emoney1 God bless you King Emoney.. jp may Ur Soul continue rest in peace amen."

luchysplace said:

"@iam_emoney1 Clear road for the Boss🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻. Nwataanayoeze, Nnukwu Mmadu, Ezigbo Mmadu. You have paid your dues oga. For the love you have shown to this family, you will not die untimely Nnaooo."

sunalice_ckes2 said:

"@iam_emoney1 You’re so right such a soothing words."

shederackekene200 said:

"@iam_emoney1 after reading your comment sir you made me cry again God bless you for everything you're doing for the family you are such of amazing King."

peteagles wrote:

"@iam_emoney1 to be honest you are a very kind hearted man, not many who have attended your status in life can be this kind to people still with humility, God keep blessing you Sir."

Adanma Luke pays tribute to Junior Pope

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adanma Luke, the producer of the ill-fated movie that led to Junior Pope and four others' deaths also penned a tribute.

She also shared what had been her experience in the last one year.

"Losing you guys left me with a headache no one can heal unless God intervenes," she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng