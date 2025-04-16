Anthony Joshua Flaunts Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Enjoys Luxury Lifestyle in Lagos

Anthony Joshua has continued to live a life of luxury as he was spotted with an exotic Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Lagos

The two-time world boxing champion was recently seen jogging on the streets, as some suggest he could be planning to relocate to the city after retirement

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is gradually becoming the new 'Corolla of Lagos', as several billionaires are proud owners

A two-time world boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has continued to enjoy his newfound luxury lifestyle in Lagos with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The exotic ride is considered worth between N600million and N800million as it becomes a status symbol among the city's elite.

Joshua has continued to share updates on his activities in Nigeria. He was recently spotted jogging on the streets, and fans hailed him.

Anthony Joshua shows off his Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Lagos. Photo: anthonyjoshua.

He dominated the headlines on New Year’s Day when he visited President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence, as he presented an autographed boxing glove inscribed, “To the Great Asiwaju Jagaban Borgu of Africa, Bola A. Tinubu”, per Premium Times.​

AJ took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of himself posing beside his new ride, painted in white.

A few celebrities like Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy are among the proud owners of the exotic car.​

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a full-sized luxury SUV, the first of its kind from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, introduced in 2018.

It is named after Cullinan Diamond, the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever discovered, it embodies opulence, power, and off-road capability.

The car maintains the brand’s signature “Magic Carpet Ride” experience, as it is branded as the "new Toyota Corolla" of Lagos billionaires.

And fans have taken to the comment section of the post to react.

drock_king said:

"I like how strategic AJ with his moves, boy is gradually integrating well with his people before retirement while he is still up there."

d_wallaxy added:

"You are absolutely the man of the people. Street credibility too plenty."

calebakinpelumi posited:

"I hope our celebrities are seeing the way AJ is promoting the country as a safe haven for people to visit, not you telling the whole world they shouldn't come to Nigeria as if it's animals that are living in it...AJ loves it here so much."

bhadthugrichard

"Man living like it’s nothing, today chill with street (adugbo) the next day with richest man in Africa plus many many $$$ mens, he lives both ways with humanity and it shows."

Anthony Joshua is enjoying his holiday in Lagos. Photo: Richard Pelham.

