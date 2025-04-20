Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has appreciated her friend, Chioma Goodhair, for the role she played in Priscy and Juma Jux’s union

In a series of videos making the rounds, the bride’s mum, Iyabo Ojo, recounted what Chioma did for the couple’s wedding

Iyabo Ojo’s disclosure about Chioma Goodhair’s role in the JP2025 wedding raised a series of reactions from netizens

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has praised her friend Chioma Goodhair at her daughter Priscy and Juma Jux’s white wedding.

The JP2025 couple had their white wedding on April 19, 2025, and one of the special moments that warmed hearts was when Iyabo Ojo gave Chioma Goodhair her flowers in front of all the gathered guests.

In the viral clip, Iyabo Ojo spoke about how Chioma Goodhair remained positive about Priscy and Juma Jux’s relationship. Not stopping there, the actress added that the reality show star took on a big expense for the JP2025 wedding.

Iyabo Ojo gives Chioma Goodhair her flowers at JP2025 wedding. Photos: @its.priscy, @chiomagoodhair

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo disclosed that Chioma Goodhair insisted on paying for the engagement hall that was used for Priscy and Juma Jux’s wedding. The actress then went on to pray for the socialite to also get married soon, so that she could also run around for her.

In her words:

“Chioma was so positive from the beginning to the end, I want to say thank you so much. A lot of people don’t know that you paid for the hall, the hall for the engagement. She said ‘please give me this to do’ and I did. Thank you so much for loving my daughter like your own, I thank you, I thank you, I thank you and I want to prophesy into your life that the next wedding I will be running up and down for two weeks is your wedding by God’s grace and so shall it be. On that day, you will replay this video.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo praises Chioma Goodhair at JP2025 wedding

The heartwarming moment Iyabo Ojo publicly praised Chioma Goodhair at the JP2025 wedding and shared the big role she played in the wedding preparations, got netizens talking after the videos went viral:

Monsuratabimbolao said:

“What a great friend indeed ❤️❤️❤️.”

Bankolesusan said:

“This is so kind nd humble of her .... She's friend indeed😍.”

Unstoppablequeenesther wrote:

“Just have good people around and all will be well 🔥🔥❤️❤️.”

Thepleasureville_lace_empire said:

“We need people like toyin and chioma in our circle... To hold our hands when we are tired and to support us even when we do not need it!... MayGod make us good people too!”

Laraabina said:

“I absolutely love the way Iyabo honor and appreciate Chioma❤️.”

Sodeeq_alao said:

“Congratulations to iyabo ojo and her entire household and I pray their union will be so sweet and fruitful. Iyabo really stand up for her family and that was so encouraging that no matter what your family comes first.”

Sawiiiteee_ wrote:

“😍😍 make Iyabo prophecy into nation abeg. There’s power in her tongue.”

Queenieduru said:

“I am seeing a powerful version of IO…….. Strong woman full of action and respect for others if not, tell me how all the events had this massive crowd of reputable dignitaries! Less talk full action…….God bless u Iyabo and amen to that prophecy on CI🙌🙌🙌Everyone deserves to be loved right🙌.”

Aneesamaiturare said:

“It’s not even cz of the wedding/marriage. They actually raised Priscilla the right way. She’s exposed and yet disciplined, her parents did amazing, her mother is extraordinary and may this union truly be God’s design. Amen.”

__ecnerolf wrote:

“Bless her ❤️❤️ her kind is rare 😍.”

V_pretzy said:

“Chioma is a sweet girl ooo.”

Mohbad's son Liam, Davido's daughter Imade at JP2025

Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad's son, Liam, was the ringbearer at the JP2025 white wedding to the joy of fans.

Several cute videos of the little boy wearing the same suit as Priscy's groom, Juma Jux, went viral online.

Singer Davido's first daughter, Imade Adeleke, was also a little bridesmaid at the white wedding and videos of her trended.

