At the JP2025 white wedding, some celebrity kids had important roles in the event, including the son of late singer, Mohbad

Mohbad’s two-year-old son, Liam, was unveiled as the ring bearer while Davido’s daughter, Imade, was the little bridesmaid girl

The heartwarming videos of little Liam and Imade at Priscy and Juma Jux’s white wedding had netizens talking

Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s son, Liam, was unveiled as the ring bearer for the JP2025 white wedding.

The big event took place on April 19, 2025, at a lovely sea view location in Lagos, and clips from the party started to make the rounds online. It was gathered that the children of some top celebrities played parts in the beautiful union.

Cute video of Mohbad's son Liam as ringbearer and Davido's daughter Imade as little bride at JP2025 white wedding. Photos: @Jumokeslens, @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

Late Mohbad’s two-year-old son, Liam, rocked the same suit as the groom, Juma Jux, to fit into his ring bearer role. A cute video of the Tanzanian singer giving little Liam a fist bump made the rounds on social media. See the clip below:

Another celebrity kid who played an important part was the first child of top singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido. The 30BG boss’ daughter, Imade, was the little bridesmaid at the JP2025 wedding.

A cute video emerged online of her walking down the aisle in a beautiful off-white dress as she held on to the much younger flower girl who was with her. Imade also had a bright smile for the people of the press who were taking snaps of her as she walked the aisle. See the video below:

See another video of Imade with Liam below:

Reactions as Liam and Imade are ringbearer and flowergirl at JP2025

The cute videos of late Mohbad’s son, Liam and Davido’s daughter, Imade, carrying out their respective roles at the JP2025 wedding warmed the hearts of many netizens:

Sekinat_ayodele said:

“Wow i saw Imade ❤️❤️❤️.”

Posh_glam01 said:

“Davido's daughter❤️❤️❤️❤️ Liam❤️”

Unusual_jisorlar said:

“Awwwn my beautiful imade first daughter of Davido adeleke😍😍😍😍.”

Myonestop_luxury said:

“Y’all can agree with me that everything about this union was well thought out - detailed, thoughtful, intentional and absolutely love-centred!”

Lavishbyendowedevents_ said:

“awwwwww this is so emotional 😍❤️ loveeeet.”

Eunice_is_unique said:

“Awww 🥰 our little champion 😍😍😍😍.”

Little_elena_0102 said:

“Awwwwww😢 God bless Queen Mother for this 😍”

Mbhwandies wrote:

“The sweetest video I’ve seen today 😍.”

Toyinalonge said:

“Liam of Lagos 😍😍😍😍😍.”

Ibinabokaribo said:

“This got me emotional.”

Sarahfalolu said:

“Iyabo Ojo is such a sweet soul.”

Olori_adejoke said:

“Our sweet Liam ❤️.”

Juma Jux reacts to seeing Priscy in wedding dress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that JP2025 couple Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux finally arrived at the venue of their white wedding ceremony to the joy of fans.

A sweet video made the rounds showing the moment the groom, Juma Jux, saw his wife, Priscy, in her white wedding gown for the first time.

The East African star held his bride’s hand as he checked her out before giving her a hug and a peck on the cheek.

Source: Legit.ng