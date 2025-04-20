One of the major highlights from Priscilla and Juma Jux’s JP2025 white wedding was their massive wedding cake

The event, which took place on April 19, 2025, left many netizens feeling emotional after seeing the scale of their wedding cake

The moment the bride and her groom stepped inside, the cake was captured on video, and Nigerians dropped their hot takes

JP2025 couple Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s white wedding cake is making headlines on social media as it has left many fans in awe of their grand wedding.

On April 19, 2025, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy, had her white wedding with Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, and several highlights from the occasion became talking points on social media.

One of them was their massive 15-foot wedding cake, which made the rounds online. Just like their traditional wedding cake, Priscy and Juma Jux’s white wedding was also baked by celebrity baker, Final Touch Cakes.

Priscy and Juma Jux climb inside their massive white wedding cake at JP2025. Photos: @finaltouchcakes1

Taking to Instagram, the baker explained the inspiration behind the huge confectionery at Priscy and Juma Jux’s white wedding. According to them, Iyabo Ojo had reached out a few months ago about wanting a grand shutdown cake for her daughter, Priscy, and they made sure to deliver.

The baker said they sent her the largest wedding cake in the world, and she approved it. The cake, which was said to be 15 feet, was baked to look like a tower. It also had an entrance at its back and space enough for the bride and groom to stand, replicating a cake topper.

Cute photo of Priscy and Juma Jux on their white wedding day before their cake was unveiled. Photo: @its.priscy, @juma_jux

See the video of the cake below:

The JP2025 couple, Priscy and Juma Jux, made their grand entrance at their white wedding after-party by passing through the cake.

The moment the couple climbed inside the cake for their big entrance was captured on video. In the clip, Priscy was supported by her husband and her fashion stylist as they held her on both sides to guide her into the cake. Juma Jux then followed closely behind her.

The sparklers went off when the couple stepped inside their cake, and they shared a kiss in front of the excited guests. According to the baker, the cake took them three months to make. See the sweet moment below:

See another video of Priscy and Juma Jux inside their 15-foot wedding cake below:

Nigerians react to JP2025 white wedding cake

The videos of Priscy and Juma Jux’s massive white wedding cake made the rounds on social media and netizens could not hide how impressed they were. Many of them praised the baker, while others applauded the couple, the bride’s mum, Iyabo Ojo and the wedding planner.

Accessories_byempressjewels said:

“Omo you guys finished us😍👏👏. Biggest cake I’ve seen all my life.”

18th_fabrics said:

“Everything about this wedding is beautiful, see cake nauuuui🔥🔥🔥 I tap into this wedding 💒”

foodgarden.uk wrote:

“This is a masterpiece 👏🏽.”

Shashachops said:

“This is hugeeeeeeeeee😍😍😍. Weldon. Ahhhhhh.”

Hephzys_cakes_and_more said:

“This is sooooo massive. U really delivered sir👏.”

Salt.luxuryhair said:

“God punish poverty 🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

Oluwadamilola____________ said:

“It contains whole human beings.”

Wannebaybee said:

“Actually the best cake I have seen too 😍😍 love it.”

Sassyofficial222 wrote:

“It’s not by money alone oh , you must have good taste to achieve this elegance.”

_chinnybaby_ said:

“Please say this to your self, ‘I will never be poor’”

Doolemaxwell wrote:

“Regina no go fit relate 😂😂😂😂 doings choke 😍.”

Glodorskitchenhaven said:

“Nigerians and talent 5 and 6, from the designers to baker to wedding planner. You all rock🙌.”

Obi Cubana, wife, storm JP2025 white wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana and his wife Lush, stormed the JP2025 white wedding in style.

Obi Cubana rocked a white agbada paired with a red native cap while his wife Lush wore a beaded black dress.

Another video made the rounds of the moment the bride’s mum, Iyabo Ojo ushered Obi Cubana and Lush to greet the couple and share their well-wishes.

