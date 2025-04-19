Nollywood actor Kamo State has showcased the large amount of cash he took home from the JP2025 traditional wedding

The comic actor and skitmaker removed bundles of cash from inside his clothes after getting home from the party, and he posted the process online

Many social media users were taken aback by the display, and the bride’s mother, Iyabo Ojo, reacted to it

Nigerian actor Akinyoola Ayoola, aka Kamo State, showed off the large amount of money he took home from the JP2025 wedding.

On April 17, 2025, Priscy and Juma Jux got traditionally married in Lagos, Nigeria, and many guests stormed the party venue with their lovely outfits.

However, some of them also stormed out of the venue richer than when they arrived, and one of them is comic actor and skitmaker, Kamo State.

Iyabo Ojo and others react as Kamo shows money he made from JP2025 wedding. Photos: @kamo_state, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The movie star took to his official Instagram page to share a video where he removed his stash after stuffing several bundles of crisp N1000 notes and other denominations inside his clothes.

In the clip, Kamo’s wife, who was behind the camera, expressed her disbelief at the large amount of money her husband kept bringing out of his clothes, and she questioned him about it. According to the comic actor, the money kept sticking to his body at the party. He said:

“I didn’t steal it, they stuck to my body.”

Kamo also stated that his stash was just a tiny drop in the ocean from what was realised from Iyabo Ojo at the party. See his video below:

Iyabo Ojo reacts to money Kamo took from JP2025 wedding

Kamo’s video soon drew the attention of the bride’s mother, Iyabo Ojo, and she took to his comment section to share her thoughts.

Priscy’s mother asked for Kamo’s address as she begged for someone to send it to her. She also included several laughing emojis to show that she was amused by the clip. Iyabo Ojo wrote:

“Please, someone should send me his home address 😂😂😂”

Iyabo Ojo's reaction to money actor Kamo took from JP2025 wedding trends. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to money Kamo took home from JP2025

Despite Iyabo Ojo being amused by the money Kamo took home from Priscy and Juma Jux’s wedding, many other netizens did not find it funny:

Tintodami said:

“This one collect aso ebi money plus fuel money plus souvenir 😂.”

Datblackyhette said:

“He use money do bbl 😂.”

Iam_cheedeemmar wrote:

“Is this even okay?”

Darkjuice__ said:

“I don’t understand Yoruba but is this even a good thing???”

Nikky__aj commented:

“Someone comfortably video himself and post it online but you all think your insult can make him feel bad or worse?😅🤣🤣 why are some of you so slow? The money is literally his money.”

Ash_clothingsss said:

“Okay this is funny, but I sincerely want to ask is this okay? Who is it just cruise cos that money go reach like #500k oh.”

Ruthkenobiora said:

“Cruise or not, this is nonsense.”

Eakande394 said:

“This is stealing @iyaboojofespris will deal with you.”

Bolu_watife143 said:

“So you guys think he will go to the party and pick Money?have small sense 🙂 that the money people sprayed for him.”

Bigbab_eva said:

“This is not nice.”

Lekxkeed_ wrote:

“Una mate dey spray money you dey stashed money.”

JP2025: Priscy's white wedding venue emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that preparations are underway for Priscy and Juma Jux's white wedding party.

Some videos of the beautiful white wedding venue went viral on social media and it left many fans anticipating the big event.

