An observant woman shared what she noticed after seeing Iyabo Ojo and Paulo together at Priscilla’s wedding day

She also shared how Iyabo Ojo’s ex-husband may feel after seeing them at his daughter’s wedding

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s celebrity wedding to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, got the internet buzzing

A Nigerian lady, Ify Onyegbule, shared what she noticed about Iyabo Ojo and music executive Paulo after seeing them together on Priscilla’s wedding day.

Priscilla is the daughter of popular actress Iyabo Ojo, who is now Paulo’s after her marriage ended with her children’s father.

Woman's observation after seeing Iyabo Ojo holding hands with Paulo at Priscilla's wedding trends.

The actress had reunited with her former husband for their daughter’s wedding, as they played parents of the bride.

On her Facebook page, Ify shared a video of Iyabo and Paulo holding hands as they walked to the stage to meet the newlyweds.

She noted that it was clear that they were both in love.

“It's obvious that these 2 are in love! I watched Iyabo Ojo speak about her relationship with Paulo and why they are not fixated on marriage...then a caller tried to run her down...!

“Paulo and Iyabo are happy with each other the way they are and I'm sure you can see what's going on here! Only one woman can pull this off and I like that Priscilla respects her mum's choice of a man! The ex-hubby will see what he has missed.”

Reactions trail woman's observations

Bukoladeremi Ladigbolu said:

"You are right Ify, the connection is real and deep. I wish her well."

Chioma Catherine Okoli said:

"Everything you said is true but, the ex husband may not be missing anything and probably in a much better relationship too. Badd relationships don’t always mean badd people."

Fidelis Duker said:

"Ify Onyegbule missed what ? Laughable Which Ex hubby ? A man that is happily married to his own wife ...... marriage noh be by force ..... they have been separated for years HE WAS AT THE WEDDING AND PLAYED HIS ROLE AS PRICILLA'S FATHER. IYABO IS A MATURED WOMAN. Father and daughter dance attached."

Cosmos-Damian Obinwa Nwoke said:

"What he missed? How? You shouldn't have brought this up."

Adedeji Adebayo Elder said:

"What did the husband miss? Did he look like a man that missed something?"

Adeola Isaac Adeogun said:

"This your tone, comment and post shading Iyabo ex-hubby is kinda bitter and hateful. The man is happily married, present and active in his kids life, not on social media and on everyone face does not make any to portray him a demon."

Paulo turns up for Iyabo Ojo daughter's wedding.

Lady speaks on Iyabo Ojo’s men at Priscilla's wedding

In a related story by Legit.ng, an observant lady shared what she noticed about “Iyabo Ojo’s men" at Priscilla Ojo’s classy wedding.

She shared how Iyabo Ojo’s ex-husband and her current lover, Paulo, played their roles at the actress’s daughter’s wedding.

The netizen also hailed Iyabo Ojo for organising the wedding and pointed out how both men understood their place.

