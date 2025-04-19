The grand wedding between Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy and her husband, Juma Jux, is far from over, to the joy of fans

Two days after the JP2025 traditional wedding broke the internet, the white wedding was set to be held in a beautiful location

Videos made the rounds of the beautiful seaside venue for Priscy and Juma Jux’s white wedding and netizens reacted

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy and her husband, Juma Jux, are having their white wedding ceremony on April 19, 2025.

Recall that on April 17, 2025, the Nigerian and Tanzanian social media spaces were taken over by beautiful footage from Priscy’s traditional wedding ceremony to Juma Jux in Lagos.

While fans thought such a wedding on a grand scale would be the finale, they were in for a surprise when videos started to emerge online from the white wedding venue.

Videos trend of Priscy and Juma Jux's white wedding venue.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @neeceebossladyblog_, it showed the venue in its setup process as artisans arranged tents, and more to bring the place to life.

From the clip, the venue appeared to be a big garden with palm trees and a beautiful view of the sea. See the video below:

Another event blogger, @Jumokeslens posted a video showing the venue with several photos of the couple arranged in the area. The short clip also captured a beautiful white walkway decorated with flowers.



Screenshot as Priscy and Juma Jux's white wedding venue gets unveiled.

Fans react to Priscy and Juma’s white wedding

Legit.ng gathered some comments from social media users who reacted to Priscy and Juma Jux’s white wedding after videos from their party venue emerged online. Some of them expressed excitement about the event trending like their traditional wedding party:

Iiam_dspeciallly said:

“We are ready.”

Miyaedge_interiors said:

“We don load data again. We are happily ready😍.”

Eworld_luxury_n_more said:

“I pin here, thank God I no dey comot today. We start this day in the name of the father, the son and the holy spirit. Amen.”

Desiredluxury_ng wrote:

“We muvveeeeee😍😍.”

Midesmart said:

“Lizzy’s mental health 😂😂”

Bukkie_b_alabi said:

“Very very ready 😂😂😂🔥❤️”

Ma_hab_ wrote:

“We are super ready.”

Ladiesdom said:

“Another 1 😂😂we are ready.”

Depearl_beauty_home said:

“Today again ha. Who go sub me 😂.”

Mrpapaoflagos wrote:

“Wait,wedding never finish.”

Mumcee_freshfoods said:

“I never recover from the data I used dat day o.....another one today.”

Priscy challenges Papaya over outfit to JP2025 trad wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscy challenged Papaya Ex, who was one of her guests at her traditional wedding.

Papaya Ex had attached Priscy's Tanzanian singer groom, Juma Jux's face to her chest, and the bride made her feelings about it known.

The whole exchange, which was captured on video, also stood out after Priscy Ojo's best friend, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, was seen stopping Papaya Ex from moving close to the groom, Juma Jux. The clip trended and caused an uproar on social media as netizens dropped their hot takes on the matter.

