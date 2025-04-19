Davido and VDM’s mother had an interesting moment together, and fans on social media have good things to say

A trending online video captured the moment Davido hopped on a video call with online critic VDM’s mum

VDM’s mother prayed wholeheartedly for the music crooner, generating massive reactions from social media users

Everyone seems to think that parents generally love Davido, and that statement is proving to be true.

We have seen the music star chill with the mums of his colleagues in the past, and it is always a beautiful sight to behold.

VDM's mum says words of prayers for Davido. Credit: @davido, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

A new video shared on social media by VeryDarkMan, whose real name is Vincent Otse Martins, has captured the hearts of internet users.

The video, sighted by Legit.ng, showed the moment VDM’s mother spoke to Grammy-award-winner, Davido, in excitement and later prayed passionately for him.

Their cute moment warmed the hearts of social media users, who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Watch the video here:

VDM’s lawyer advises Davido

Recall, Verydarkman's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, reacted to the feud between Wizkid and Davido. While advising Davido to ignore the trolling, Adeyanju claimed that Wizkid's music career was over.

The controversial critic's lawyer's comment about Wizkid spurred reactions from his supporters.

Fans react to Davido's moment with VDM's mum

Read some reactions below:

@rita4delta_ said:

"THIS IS TOO PURE...CHAI. DAVIDO, YOUR HEART IS TOO GOOD. MAMA BLACK, GOD BLESS YOU TOO."

@theemekaeze said:

"See me smiling like mumu 😍😍😍the smile on davido's face dey give me joy."

@theemekaeze said:

"For some people mind right now dem dey Wish say na there mama davido dey talk to like this for video call😂😂😂. chaiii."

@striicto said:

"Na mama VDM be this?? GOD WILL NEVER finish blessing you ma."

@myhairven said:

"Mummy speaks so well,Davido has a pure heart 🥹."

@skymichaelgold said:

"@verydarkblackman Your mama go school oooo. She even speak English pass you. God bless her."

@jmpire said:

"Abeg make @davido 001 use mama vdm prayer 🙏🏻 do one sweet jam drop for us biko🔥❤️."

@_zhender said:

"I know say your prayer de work because your son is still alive” 😂😂😂That line loud. God bless all mothers and continue to honor their prayers."

@abujasugardaddy said:

"Yesterday Odumodu mama pray for David, today na Blacky mama dey pray for am, and you still wan hate David?"

@suzythedivine said:

"We didn't know our rebellious CDM is still an innocent mama's boy oh,this is very beautiful to watch,and she still looks young, God bless her and her son."

@talkingdrum_cfrn said:

"Authentic ❤️🔥 u will never knw the power behind your fathers mothers prayers 🔥🔥 it does alot without advert."

VDM replies to Arewa Youth President

As a previous report by Legit.ng, VeryDarkMan angrily responded to the Arewa Youth President over a video where he called him out.

The online critic blew hot after Ambassador Abdul DanBature demanded an apology from him over what he said about the Sultan of Sokoto.

VDM insisted that he was not disrespectful and pointed out several angles and other areas that deserve attention.

Source: Legit.ng