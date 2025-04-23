Nigerians have not gotten enough of the wedding between the billionaire’s children Ugo and Kene

The wedding, #Kego25, became the talk of town following the bride and groom’s magnificent entrances

Other highlights of the lavish ceremony caught the attention of social media users, who have not stopped reacting

Nigerian social media users have shared their reactions to the wedding that is currently the talk of town on social media.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the beautiful celebration of love had many in a chokehold, as the groom himself made a statement at his wedding.

Nigerians react as billionaire children Kene and Ugo tie the knot. Credit: @kenesgloww

Source: Instagram

He entered his wedding reception with the head of a lion attached to his left shoulder. The bride’s father is Obi Jackson, the billionaire CEO of Nest Oil, while the groom is also another billionaire’s son from the East.

The wedding soon moved from being one to being a whole carnival, as there were several side attractions from the occasion.

Watch the video here:

See the bride's father here:

Reactions to Kene, Ugo's wedding

Read some reactions below:

@ChuksEricE said:

"Omo these people turn their wedding to something else in Anambra State yesterday🔥♥️."

@fassycommunications said:

"You won't even see them on every gathering. Such a young walking bullion van."

@ChuksEricE said:

"When your Dad invites Nollywood Legend, Pete Edochie to your traditional marriage to explain the true meaning of 'traditional marriage'🥶♥️."

@Umeh_KO said:

"Old money came to play."

@nzekwemmesoma said:

"This is cheating. If billionaires marry themselves finish. Who go come marry poor people like us? 😒."

@AWholeSalmanPR said:

"If billionaires marry finish, who dem wan leave the rest for."

@OloriOfOloris said:

"Nothing like nollywood poor marry rich script for here."

@DasoJay said:

"That how billions get married not the so call #JP25 that was all over the social media last week."

@nurse_nazz said:

"Meanwhile,a certain lady is in the bush singing expecting a prince to see and fall in love with her , probably waiting for him to grab her out of the claws of poverty.... I weep for asaba wood movies."

@Barth75230636 said:

"All des girls tapping into the marriage hope ur papa guide like obijackson nest oil?"

Nigerians react as billionaire children Kene and Ugo tie the knot. Credit: @kenesgloww

Source: Instagram

@EthicalSleus said:

"Seems like this 2025 was marked in heaven as a year of bountiful weddings. Weddings just dey sup anyhow since this year."

@Omo_BalogunJr said:

"So how come nollywood use to show us that a Billionaire daughter is running after a guy in the trenches ehn??"

@Eniola31454239 said:

"Rich people actually marry rich people. If you like.. run away from arranged marriage 😂.. you see this Abi?"

@Ogechukwukanma said:

"Obi Jackson? Omo I suppose dey this wedding 🥲."

@jthr999 said:

"Nepo Baby’s season."

Mixed reactions trail billionaire groom's outfit

Meanwhile, the wedding of Kene and her groom has been the talk of town as the couple reportedly shut down Anambra.

There were several highlights, but one that stood out was the groom’s grand entrance with a lion head on his shoulder.

His phenomenal move earned him the respect of social media in-laws as they rained praises on him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng