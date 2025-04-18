VeryDarkMan has angrily responded to the Arewa Youth President over a video where he called him out

The online critic blew hot after Ambassador Abdul DanBature demanded an apology from him over what he said about the Sultan of Sokoto

VDM insisted that he was not disrespectful and pointed out several angles and other areas that deserve attention

VDM has directed a prompt response to Ambassador Abdul DanBature, President of Arewa Youths, who gave him a 48-hour ultimatum to apologise to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, for his remarks.

Recall that the audacious media personality criticised the Sultan's statement on social media's role in promoting terrorism.

VDM had referred to the Sultan's comments as 'emotional' and emphasized the positive uses of social media. However, DanBature demands that VDM retract his statement and apologise to the Sultan and the people of Northern Nigeria, citing the Sultan's revered position as a leader in the community.

This development has sparked a heated reaction from VeryDarkMan, who, instead, apologised for the 'backward' thinking of the Arewa Youth.

He insisted that he was in no way disrespectful to the Sultan, as that would also indicate disrespect towards the Oba of Benin, which he would never do. VDM, however, dared DanBature to take whatever action he deems fit after the expiration of the 48 hours ultimatum.

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to VDM's rant

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@tesdickson said:

"Why did he use SM to pass the message though 😢😂."

@jojooflele said:

"VDM no even talk anything bad for that video ooh."

@umarrr_farouq said:

"Vdm please don’t use this guy define us the northern youth, no be us send am do that video, he’s speaking for himself 🙏."

@seyiet said:

"You’re absolutely right VDM."

@engribee said:

"Nobody sabi this guy for north..pesin wear un-ironed agbada come de claim rubbish... hauka!"

@chiderambagwu said:

"My president just give us order make we find this guy teach am small lesson ."

@call_mepadilla said:

"Northerners abeg help me find this Una Arewa leader make I dash am 500 for face."

@officialiyke_1 said:

"You see that line THE DAY THE NORTH IS EDUCATED IS THE DAY THE COUNTRY WILL MOVE FORWARD IS 💯💯 accurate. There illiteracy is what makes them behave like mumu every election. They don’t even understand anything at all."

@jamuh_j.o.s said:

"With northerners especially far north nigeria will never grow ooooo they don't want anything that will make nigeria better imagine north with the highest president since independent 10 president and is still the way it is chaiiiiiiiii."

@volcvnolc said:

"All HAIL THE PRESIDENT OF THE ENTIRE NIGERIA YOUTHS, HIS EXCELLENCY, VDM."

