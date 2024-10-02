Verydarkman's lawyer has also reacted to the new feud between Wizkid and Davido

VDM's lawyer issued advice to Davido while stating that Wizkid's music career was over

The controversial critic's lawyer's comment about Wizkid has spurred comments from his supporters

Controversial critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan's lawyer Deji Adeyanju, is the latest public figure to react to Wizkid and Davido's new feud.

Recall that Wizkid shook the net on Tuesday, October 1, after he slammed his colleague Davido, describing him as talentless and wack.

Wizkid's comment has since stirred backlash from music lovers, while his fans have defended him, stating that Davido's creative director was the first to come for him.

Adeyanju, in a tweet that has gone viral, advised Davido to ignore Wizkid's rants.

According to VMD's lawyer, Wizkid's music career is over, and he wants to revive it by using his feud with Davido.

Adeyanju wrote on X

"Let davido ignore the guy please. Music is obviously over for him, so he wants to be using our goat to trend every fortnight."

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail VDM's lawyer's tweet about Wizkid

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as many of Wizkid's fans clapped back at Deji Adeyanju, see their reactions below:

cutemikky:

"Oga focus on Bobrisky and VDM, minister of clout laws."

dre_lit5:

"When u no see better case handle na to put mouth for music matter wey no involve u... This one dey use style find client for Adeleke side."

president_chu_chu:

"Anything way VDM lawyer talk is final."

big_vick147:

"Na Davido dey give them life, we all know that one."

_a.a.wahid_

"lawyer wey him client smart pass."

yes_i_am_caring:

"Who b this one bruh u are not relevant so rest."

Netizens rate VDM's lawyer

Legit.ng recently reported that Verydarkman's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, became a trending topic online due to his support for the critic.

A tending post on X revealed that Deji Adeyanju is from Kogi state and had never lost a court case since starting to practise.

"He hasn’t even been a lawyer for up to a year. Calm down," a netizen said.

