As many anticipate the bride, Priscilla Ojo’s look for her white wedding, a video of the dress has just leaked online

Legit.ng earlier reported the first look into her venue, and now, fans get to see what the bride will be dazzling in soon

Priscy Ojo’s wedding dress appeared to be well embellished, giving a feel of class, elegance, and luxury

Nigerian social media users were excited to get a first peek into the bride of the season’s dress. Priscilla Ojo has been one name that has not left the lips of social media users ever since her wedding preparation kicked off.

On Thursday, April 2025, she had the most beautiful traditional wedding that many are yet to get over.

Fans gush as a video of Priscy Ojo's wedding dress surfaced on social media. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

A new video that was shared online gave a peek into the dress that Priscilla will wear on her big day. The white dress dazzled in the dark with floral details that were strategically positioned to accentuate the bride’s natural curves.

Being a tube corset dress, it was structured in a butterfly form, showcasing Priscy’s youthful radiance. The heartwarming video has since travelled across social media, as netizens admired in awe.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Watch the video here:

In an earlier report, Legit.ng unveiled the brains behind Priscilla Ojo’s magnificent looks for her big day. Iyabo Ojo’s only daughter had the most beautiful wedding on April 17, 2025, and many could not stop gushing over her elegance.

One of the major highlights of the day was Priscy’s wedding dresses, her first look, second, and the after-party outfit. She looked exquisite in all her dresses, and one could tell that the designers all did an amazing job.

The masterminds of her three looks have now been revealed on social media, and fans have not stopped lauding them.

Fans gush over Priscy's white wedding dress

Read some reactions below:

@zeezeeworld_clothings said:

"Dis one be like veekee work ooo."

@posh_rainbow said:

"Her designer is maddddt."

@odususia said:

"My happiness knows no bound❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤."

@officialbukky_majek said:

"We are ready, White Wedding dress for #JP2025 ❤️❤️❤️."

@san.drauju said:

"So cute 😍😍."

Fans gush as a video of Priscy Ojo's wedding dress surfaced on social media. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

@ismi_ceediqoh said:

"A masterpiece 😍😍😍."

@aniielvogueandmore said:

"This is sooo magnificent, near over neat🔥👏🙌❤️."

@laar_monipaak said:

"This is so gorgeous 🥰."

@fave_pinky_09 said:

"Looks soo gorgeous🔥❤️JP 2025 ain't playing😍🔥🔥❤️."

@tinks_shoestore said:

"The details is giving cactus plant vibes…..sooo cute."

@temmyblizx said:

"You are blessed 😍this is too perfect."

@yhaar_cutie3 said:

"Simple,Beautiful and Creative 😍Great work."

First photos of Priscy, Juma Jux’s outfit emerge

Legit.ng earlier reported that celebrity couple Priscy Ojo and Juma Jux stepped out in their first official traditional wedding outfit.

On April 17, 2025, after a round of preparations for their big day, Priscy posted official photos of their traditional wedding attires.

Many Nigerians and Tanzanians were in awe as they gushed over the couple’s good looks and congratulated them on their nuptials.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng