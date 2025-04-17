Celebrity couple Priscy Ojo and Juma Jux have finally stepped out in their first official traditional wedding outfit

On April 17, 2025, after a round of preparations for their big day, Priscy posted official photos of their traditional wedding attires

Many Nigerians and Tanzanians were in awe as they gushed over the couple’s good looks and congratulated them on their nuptials

Celebrity couple Priscy and Juma Jux have finally taken social media fans by storm with their traditional wedding outfits.

There was a lot of anticipation about the JP2025 wedding, and the big day finally came on April 17, 2025, to the joy of fans.

Several fans could not hold back their excitement and admitted to going from one social media page to another in search of details about the much-anticipated event. After what seemed like forever, the bride, Priscy, finally posted official photos of herself and her husband, Juma Jux, on their big day.

Fans gush as Priscy and Juma Jux share first photos of their traditional wedding outfits. Photos: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

In the photos which were shared on Instagram, Priscy and Juma Jux were seen looking regal in matching blue and orange outfits.

To show that they were now one, the groom, who is a Tanzanian musician, held his walking stick, which had its emblem designed to look like the map of Africa. He also rocked long traditional beads that fell close to his knees.

Priscy, on the other hand, had a series of beautiful crystal beads sewn into the orange parts of her dress. She also rocked a simple silver necklace and earrings. The couple looked very much in love with each other in the photos.

The photos of Priscy and Juma Jux’s wedding outfits were accompanied by a caption that reads:

“Traditional wedding ready❤️”

See the photos below:

Fans react to Priscy and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding attire

The photos of Priscy and Juma Jux’s traditional wedding outfits quickly drew the attention of fans and they gushed over the couple:

Veekee_james said:

“Congratulations baby girl❤️.”

Kikiosinbajo said:

“Obsessed!!!!! Whaaaatttttt 😍😍😍 we are ready!! 💃.”

Adorablekiddiesthrift wrote:

“Okkkkkay😍😍😍 We are ready!”

Jux.priscy said:

“Within 10 minus , 75k likes !!!! Guys you are LOVED BY MANY 😍😍💙💙💙❤️❤️❤️. The LOVE IS MASSIVEEEEEE 🙌.”

Bariebillions said:

“Ohhhhh Lordddd!😍.”

Chiomagoodhair wrote:

“My joy is unmatched. Happy traditional marriage day my loves. May your home forever be blessed 💙.”

Brodashaggi said:

“Oh my ovaries 😍.”

Iamdrrommel said:

“The couple of the moment ❤️❤️❤️.”

Big_dopella said:

“My head just Dey swell for here 😍😍.”

Ruthinneh_ said:

“Very Classy and Demure😍😍🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations pricy❤️.”

Ojulewastudio said:

“This so classy ❤️❤️ We are ready ! See you in a bit . Am ready .. congrats your home is blessed. As many as are believing God for their own soulmate this year God is connecting you to yours.”

Hesta_alaga said:

“This look is exquisite 😍.”

Iyabo Ojo debuts first attire on Priscy and Juma's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the bride's mother Iyabo Ojo finally shared photos of her outfit for Priscy and Juma Jux's Nigerian wedding.

In the photo, Iyabo Ojo wore the selected asoebi for the day, which was a mixture of green and orange.

The movie star had her dress heavily beaded, and she rocked a big headgear to show that she was indeed the bride’s mother. She was also decked in gold accessories.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng