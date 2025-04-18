A female MC has shared eight takeaways she made from the recent traditional wedding of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux

She commented on the choice of colour, the wedding cake and the behaviour of Juma Jux when Priscilla was dancing on arrival

The MC hailed Priscilla's mother, Iyabo Ojo, describing her as a strong woman with a contagious strength

Mary MC May Ibrahim, a female MC, has noted a heartwarming moment between Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, during their wedding.

She pointed out how Juma Jux reacted when Priscilla danced before him on arrival, noting that he looked happy and almost jumped out of his seat to meet her.

A female MC gushes over the conduct of Priscilla Ojo's husband.

Source: Instagram

The female MC, who highlighted eight takeaways from the wedding, also hailed the choice of colours and the wedding cake used for the occasion.

The lady, who rated Yoruba traditional marriages as the best in Nigeria, hailed the conduct of Priscilla's mum, Iyabo Ojo, and the appearance of Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz.

Overall, she thought it was an entertaining wedding. The lady's Facebook post read:

"My Highlight for JP 2025...

"1. The choice of colors ,they are all popping.

"2. The wedding cake is a master piece,my best celebrity wedding cake so far.

"3. Anty Iyabo's composure, class,strength and all her outfits were banging.

"4. Priscilla dancing in front of her husband on arrival,while he sat watching her ...the joy on his face, he almost jumped off his seat to go meet her .

"5. Mother of the bride and bride dance.

"6. The engagement letter/acceptance letter. (I love every part of Yoruba traditional marriage,my best in naija).

"7. The decor.

"8. Seeing my Diamond Platinumz as part of the groomsmen.

"Iyabo Ojo is everything she says she is. She gave us a show!!! What a strong woman. Her strength is contagious.

"There aren't nothing like Lagos party.

I was entertained."

The MC attached pictures from the wedding that caught her attention.

A female MC reacts to the wedding of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux.

Source: Instagram

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had come under fire over the things she said would happen to Priscilla Ojo's marriage after five years.

Juma Jux shares how he met Priscilla

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Priscilla Ojo's new husband, Juma Jux, had opened up excitedly about how they met.

The Tanzanian music star stated that the first day he met Priscilla Ojo, he knew instantly that she was an amazing soul. According to him, it feels exciting, and it was a dream come true for him. Juma Jux added that he has been waiting for the day for a very long time. He further added that he was very happy about his wedding.

This is not the first time that Juma Jux has talked about Priscilla in a lovely way. Recall that a few months ago, Juma Jux called her his wife-to-be while on stage to collect an award. The couple recently had their traditional wedding in Lagos.

