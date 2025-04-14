Iyabo Ojo's Lover Paulo Declares Lagos Shutdown for Priscilla Ojo's Wedding: "We are Ready"
- Paulo Okoye announced his excitement for the upcoming wedding of Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, set for April 17, 2025, in Lagos
- The Instagram reel highlighted the union as a vibrant Nigeria-Tanzania celebration, tagging notable figures like Diamond Platnumz and Juma Jux
- Okoye’s caption reflected confidence and readiness for the event, dubbing it a major cultural milestone with the hashtag #JP2025
On April 7, 2025, Paulo Okoye, the partner of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, took to Instagram to share a lively reel that set social media abuzz.
The video captioned with enthusiasm celebrated the forthcoming wedding of Iyabo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, to Tanzanian music star Juma Jux.
Scheduled for April 17, 2025, in Lagos, the event, tagged #JP2025, was presented as a grand fusion of Nigerian and Tanzanian cultures.
Okoye’s post named prominent figures, including Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, signalling the high-profile nature of the occasion.
The caption’s bold declaration:
"Lagos!!!! #JP2025🍾🎊💃 Our Inlaws 17April!!! Tanzania 🇹🇿 x Nigeria!!! @diamondplatnumz @juma_jux!!! We are READYYY😁"
The reel captured the festive mood surrounding the wedding preparations, with Okoye’s words reflecting pride in the cross-country union.
By highlighting the date and location, he invited fans and followers to anticipate a spectacle that would blend Yoruba traditions with East African flair.
The mention of “Our Inlaws” suggested a warm embrace of Juma Jux’s family, positioning the wedding as a bridge between two vibrant entertainment industries.
The use of celebratory emojis—champagne, confetti, and dancing figures—added to the post’s infectious energy, rallying support for the couple’s big day.
See the post here:
Reactions to Paul Okoye's declaration
@next_leveloflaughter replied:
"If no English wey Lati ni hear he suppose be driver for Oga Paulo 😩😩😩 but how is he going to communicate?"
@cutetwingirl said:
"God bless you sir for being a very strong support system to aunty iyabo"
@donti_idim said:
"Boss of all boss I see you skidimskida way"
@udanthony_ replied:
"Oga Paul your a legend 🙌, you have try so well for the Nigerian music industry"
@vent_street replied:
"Such an amazing and supportive man for his girlfriend. This is what I love to see."
@ceec4u said:
"Top up your data o, I no wan hear on hotspot for me😂"
@ba.ba.koo32 replied:
"Awwwn Oga Paulo you're too kind kaiii God bless you"
@onyinygift replied:
"Oga Paulo car na water God remember me even if na 1999 model abeg oo car na car oo"
@queendebby91 said:
"Just get data dat day o"
Iyabo Ojo's lover breaks internet with unclad photo
Recall Legit.ng reported that Paulo, Iyabo Ojo’s lover, is set to celebrate his 58th birthday and recently shared a post about it on his Instagram story.
In the post, he uploaded a photo of himself looking at his phone and revealed the date of his upcoming birthday.
Fans flooded the comment section with reactions, especially noting the boldness of the photo he shared.
