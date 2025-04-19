A Nigerian man has showered encomiums on actress Iyabo Ojo following the success of her daughter's traditional wedding to Tanzanian musician Juma Jux

He marvelled at how Iyabo brought her former husband, Mr Ademidun Ojo, and her current lover, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Paul O, under one roof

He praised Priscilla's conduct at her wedding and pointed out something impressive he observed about her

Hassan Yakubu, an associate member of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, has praised film actress and director Iyabo Ojo as her daughter walked down the aisle with lover Juma Jux.

In a Facebook post, Hassan wondered how Iyabo managed to get her ex-husband, Mr Ademidun Ojo, and her current man, Paul O, to be at the same occasion and vibe together.

Man's observation about Priscilla Ojo

He thought such a feat deserved a TED talk and a Netflix documentary. On the newly-wedded wife, Priscilla Ojo, Hassan said she deserved to be celebrated.

Hassan noted that Priscilla displayed a great level of emotional intelligence. He admonished bitter single mothers and ex-husbands to take a cue from Iyabo and Priscilla's dad at the wedding.

His Facebook read:

"How Iyabo Ojo managed to bring her ex-husband and her current man, Paulo, under one roof—while the ex proudly played his fatherly role at their daughter’s wedding—is something that deserves both a TED Talk and a Netflix documentary. The two men were actually vibing together! Extremely happy oooo!

"And let’s not forget, the daughter herself deserves to be celebrated! She must have a PhD in Emotional Intelligence!

"Now, to all the bitter single mothers out there—please take notes. And to the irresponsible ex-husbands who vanish from their children’s lives just because the relationship didn’t work out—oya, come and learn work!"

Some internet users agreed with the Nigerian man's view on the talk-of-the-town wedding.

Reactions trail man's comment on Priscilla's wedding

Kayteeummukulsum Abdullahi said:

"She's indeed A super woman our very own Queen mother 😍."

Usman Libata said:

"One thing I love about you, Hassan, is your versatility, you're always current on both local and international topics, which makes you a great asset on social media."

Ruqayyah UmmuBash said:

"Queen mother.

"Queen of peace ✌️."

Amina Mohammed Zannah said:

"No matter how hard she tried to raise her children, she really did. Never heard of them before."

Observation about Priscilla's husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female MC had pointed out something she noticed about Priscilla's husband during his traditional wedding.

The MC observed how Priscilla's hubby, Juma Jux, reacted when she danced before him upon her arrival. She highlighted five takeaways from the wedding. Her post read in part:

"...Iyabo Ojo is everything she says she is. She gave us a show!!! What a strong woman. Her strength is contagious. "There aren't nothing like Lagos party. I was entertained."

