Preparation for brand influencer Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux's Yoruba traditional wedding ceremony is on the way as Iyabo Ojo shared a video from her Tanzanian in-laws arrival in Nigeria.

Recall that Priscilla and Jux, in a joint social media post, confirmed that the Nigerian version of their wedding will take place on Thursday, April 17.

Iyabo Ojo welcomes Tanzanian in-laws with festivities ahead of Priscilla and Juma Jux’s wedding. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Since the announcement, fans and lovers of Iyabo have been blessed with a series of pre-wedding photos and videos from Priscilla and Jux.

Iyabo Ojo's Tanzanian in-laws land in Nigeria

On Wednesday, April 16, Iyabo Ojo shared a fun video capturing how her Tanzanian in-laws were welcomed to Nigeria in style.

Tanzanians were spotted with the Nigerian flags as they showed their dance moves while dancing to Yoruba local drums.

With smiles and excitement on their faces, Iyabo's in-laws could be seen leaving the Murtala International Airport in Lagos in posh cars that had been made available as they were driven to an exquisite hotel where they lodged.

Iyabo Ojo’s Tanzanian In-laws land in Lagos for Priscilla and Juma Jux’s wedding Credit: IG/its.priscy

Sharing the video, Iyabo Ojo wrote in a caption,

"We're honored to welcome our in-laws all the way from Tanzania for the JP2025 wedding celebration! 🌍❤️ Love knows no distance! East meet west Africa royalty."

The video showing the moment Iyabo Ojo's Tanzanian in-laws arrived in Nigeria below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo's in-law arrive

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, with some netizens stating the actress and her family were doing too much for a wedding.

Read the comments below:

fgg_becker said:

"Will the girl move to Tanzania after this wedding?"

abujatoyshop said:

"All road leads to lagos."

kniteninja:

"Oga Paulo account balance don slim."

peterjohnn326 said:

"I like as una Dey pretend like say this marriage go last lol."

bellaberry639 wrote:

Aww see me smiling happy people may God continue to bless,protect and strengthen their union what a perfect match."

prodigyfusion_1.0 reacted:

"It's about to be the longest week in Lagos , Nigeria."

chioma_egboh1 reacted:

"This one na carnival ooo."

moyinoluwaolutayo said:

"This union is blessed by God already. BTW, it's about to be a total shutdown."

jisolabrandboss said:

"Father, we cover everywhere with the blood of Jesus ! This celebration shall be FULL & those expecting such good news will not miss it."

mamarrazzii reacted:

"The Wedding of the year is about to go down."

biancahtheironlady said:

"God is on Throne,It shall be a success IJMN🙏Congratulations and blessings momma."

What Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo said

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on April 7, 2025, Paulo Okoye, Iyabo Ojo's partner, shared a lively reel that set social media abuzz.

The video, captioned with enthusiasm, celebrated the forthcoming wedding of Iyabo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, to Tanzanian music star Juma Jux.

Okoye’s post named prominent figures, including Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz, signalling the high-profile nature of the occasion.

