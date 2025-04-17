East African big star, Diamond Platnumz, has landed in Lagos for the much-anticipated JP 2025 wedding

Top Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy, is getting set to marry her Tanzanian musician boo, Juma Jux traditionally

Diamond Platnumz flew a private jet to Lagos for the big event, and his arrival was captured on video

East African music star, Diamond Platnumz, has arrived in Lagos for Priscy and Juma Jux’s much-anticipated wedding.

The much-awaited day, April 17, 2025, has finally arrived, and fans on social media are holding their breaths for the display that is about to go down at the JP 2025 wedding as actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy, is going to traditionally wed Juma Jux, who is a Tanzanian singer.

Diamond Platnumz arrives in Lagos for Priscy and Juma Jux's wedding. Photos: @its.priscy, @olorisupergalmedia

On the day before the wedding, award-winning Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, informed fans on social media that he was on his way to Lagos for the wedding. The music star also shared a video of himself getting on a private jet with his entourage for the trip.

In his caption he wrote:

“Lagos in a Minute. #JP2025”

See the video below:

Diamond Platnumz arrives in Lagos for JP 2025

Another video made the rounds of Diamond Platnumz already in Lagos. In the viral clip, the East African music star was with the groom, Juma Jux, at what appeared to be the Lagos airport.

Juma and Diamond also walked together to the VIP lounge as paparazzi flocked around them. See the clip below:

Reactions as Diamond Platnumz lands in Lagos for JP2025

The arrival of Diamond Platnumz in Nigeria for Priscy and Juma Jux’s wedding got many fans excited on social media. Some of them reacted to the videos of him at the airport and clips of him boarding the private jet:

Ochy_is_evergreen said:

“Diamond 😂😂😂😂 I too like this guy waiting for YFA.”

Minky__realty wrote:

“Diamond loves Naija normally.”

Feyikemi______ said:

“No more count down the day is here 💃.”

Gloryaderonke9 said:

“Men hide your girlfriend diamond bis in town.”

Funmi_obadeyi said:

“All i think of is Fantana.”

Mzkommy said:

“After davido wedding I was anticipating,this is another big one , 🙌🙌.”

Kayatfoods said:

“Diamond the heart breaker 😂.”

gifty_eb's profile picture said:

“Lagos girls should run o 😂.”

Hrm_cee.jay wrote:

“Bad Boy Platzzzz in the building. Ladies & Gentle MoiMoi, hide yo momma, sisters, aunties and daughters 😂😂😂😂.”

Anita_akpotu said:

“Lagos men hide your girlfriends 😂diamond is here.”

Ainaamori said:

“Today na today.”

T_teea_teaaaaa said:

“It’s about to go down.”

Priscy Ojo's father spotted with Juma Jux ahead of wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo's ex-husband and Priscy's father was spotted with the groom Juma Jux ahead of JP2025.

They both stood up and shook hands, continuing to hold each other's hands firmly as they spoke in a friendly manner.

In the recording, Priscilla Ojo's father looked excited while he chatted happily with others at the venue where he was lodged.

