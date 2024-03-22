Mr. Macaroni has opened up about his life and career in an interview with Biola Bayo on her podcast, Talk to B

The content creator said that he has always known he would be successful but he did not know how and when it would happen

He also said that he doesn't practice any religion but his father is a Muslim and his mother a Christian

Popular content creator Debo Adebayo, aka, Mr. Macaroni has shared interesting things about his life on Biola Bayo's podcast, Talk to B.

According to the actor who bagged a doctorate last year, he said that he doesn't practice any religion. Though his father is a Muslim and his mother is a Christian. He noted that he had tried the two religions but it got to a point that he just decided to leave the two.

He noted that anytime he wakes up, he always commits his ways to the hands of God and puts in his best at what he does.

Mr Macaroni says he would be great

In the course of the question and answer with Bayo, Mr Macaroni said that he knew he would be successful.

The talented actor who has not been in a relationship for ten years added that he knows a lot of people who do not practice any religion but are doing well in their endeavors.

Mr Macaroni says Nigeria can survive anywhere

The skit maker who is also known as Daddy Wa praised Nigerians for their endurance and tolerance spirit. According to him, if anyone can survive in Nigeria, they can also survive anywhere in the world.

He added that it was not enough for Nigerians to come during the elections and complain and then go back to their homes. He mentioned that the struggle for change was a continues process.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizen have reacted to what Mr Macaroni in the interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@its_mjay86:

"The only sensible man in comedy industry that I know. Don't come for me else Ogun lo ma pa e."

@tbjohn93:

"He was making sense from the beginning but towards the end I no feel am again."

@iam_themmyy:

"He speaks so well."

@gbolaclassic:

"U are right at some point, but trust me u need to have a way of true worship to God, he owns ur life bros."

@bukkiesteph:

"I agree with him, the survival trait is seeming a curse."

@kemiafolabiadesipe:

"I love you @mrmacaroni1."

@magnifizent_clothings:

"Nigerians when are we going to stop surviving and start living. Word."

@biz.suzy:

"When I wake up every morning I pray to God to not do anything that we hurt anyone."

@theyomilabi:

"You see that audition part, e no lie."

@_kissbally:

"Daddy wa."

@officialgraceodaboh:

"@mrmacaroni1 we call u papa and call ur sister mama if u remember in tender care ."

