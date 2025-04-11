Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo said some lawmakers can not articulate their thoughts during plenary sessions

Fans blasted a House of Representatives member, Abbas Adigun, over an embarrassing performance at the National Assembly

Video sparks reactions online as Dokubo taunts the politician's incoherent attempt to move a motion

Nollywood actress and Labour Party member, Hilda Dokubo, on Friday, April 11, reacted to a viral video of a federal lawmaker, Honourable Abbas Adigun, who struggled to express himself during a plenary session.

Adigun, who represents Ibadan North-East/South East Federal Constituency, was seen in the footage attempting to rescind an earlier motion but appeared confused and unable to articulate his thoughts clearly.

He was later corrected by the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas, who, alongside other members, was recently cleared of bribery in the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

Actress, Hilda Dokubo believes that people like her will find it difficult to get in to the National Assembly. Photos: @hildadokubo.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video on her Instagram page, Dokubo wrote:

“Can we all give him a big round of applause.🤪👏👏👏👏 Kai! Can you all see why they don’t speak? Why those of us who can speak, annoy them? See what a member of the House of Representatives is doing to his people. Let me go and sleep bikonu.”

See the video here:

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, has stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians, with many calling out the rep for what they described as an embarrassing outing.

Read some of the reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@abaraijeomaj said:

“Nobody should expect anything better from this assembly... grab it, steal it and take it by force people.”

@thisisifuoma commented:

“Why are we all acting shocked? Talk true, don’t we all have such people in our offices???”

@kceeikechi wrote:

“It's very unfortunate. Illiterate politicians. Tell me how him and his likes can support education.”

@carolineadesoye said:

“He should have just sat down and not talked jeje oo. It is a pity.”

Oyo State House of Reps member, Hon Abbas Adigun, came under social media storm after he was seen in a viral video finding it difficult to move a motion. @abassadigun.

Source: Instagram

Don't capture Rivers' soul - Hilda Dokubo

Recall that Legit.ng reported that in the wake of the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state by President Bola Tinubu, the actress criticised the move.

With a picture uploaded on her social media timeline, Hilda Dokubo characterised the declaration as ''shameless''.

The veteran actress claimed that the president was interested in capturing the economic soul of the state.

'What happened to hair'- two actresses clash

Meanwhile, another Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola has called out her colleague, Eniola Badmus, over a comment many tagged as body-shaming. On April 11, 2025, Aiyeola, who is based abroad, went live on social media to accuse Eniola of mocking her hair loss.

The drama started after Aiyeola posted a video engaging with fans, where her receding hairline was visible. Eniola, who serves as the Special Assistant to the Speaker of the House of Reps, Tajudeen Abbas, dropped a comment asking, “What happened to your front hair?”

The comment didn’t sit well with Aiyeola, prompting her to go live and address it publicly, leaving fans shocked at the unexpected clash between the two actresses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng