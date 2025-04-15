Nigerian rapper Phyno trended online after he took hotly on an internet troll he decided to carry fake about him

The female internet user claimed that the indigenous rapper regrets having a 10 billion naria in Lagos because it is not safe for his people

On seeing the negative tweet making waves on Elon Musk’s X, Phyno immediately pounced on the post and lashed out at the writer

Nigerian musician Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, also known as Phyno, has retaliated against one of his mischievous trolls online.

Nigerians were caught aback when the artist read a tweet containing fake news about him and slammed the people behind the article.

Phyno fires shots at troll spreading rumours about him. Credit: @phyno

Source: Instagram

The post, which has now gone viral, claimed that the Ezege crooner sold his N10 billion in Lagos to a Libyan billionaire.

According to the tweet, Phyno regretted making such an investment in Lagos and claimed it would be ideal if he built it in his birthplace of Enugu state, where his people would be safe.

The woman further asserted that the hip-hop artist claimed that the most recent elections made him more aware of the treatment of Igbo people in Lagos.

The Fada Fada hitmaker angrily confronted the woman after he sighted the post online and asked her why she had lied to him.

However, the Igbo name he used to refer to the woman—"Anwu nta," which means mosquito or small termite—was what attracted the attention of online users.

He wrote:

“You are a fool for cooking up this type of lie !!! Where are you heading with this? Anwu nta.”

The troll in question deleted her post after the singer’s outburst.

See her post below:

Internet users laugh hard over Pyhno’s response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

wealthclouds_ said:

"Please what’s Anwu nta 😩😂 it sounds pretty dangerous and funny."

akella_paul_ said:

"I think why Phyno doesn't talk much is because he has a bad mouth."

deyemitheactor said:

"This just goes to show us how much wickedness and stupidity is in the land and badly they want us divided! Bro please press charges so that others will learn!"

omahmax said:

"It's the anwu nta for me 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 phyno fyno with onu ojooo , I think that's why he doesn't talk too much cos he carry bomb for mouth 😂😂😂😂😂."

spandez_bobo said:

"Last one was Ngwere Isi Red 😂😂😂😂."

watermelonshuga._ said:

"She been upload am for Facebook She con mistakenly tap twitter. No Vex."

zamani_oflif said:

"You dey always whine me with your finishing touches 😂😂😂 “Anwu nta” 😂😂😂😂."

iamkingdinero1 said:

"The main wahala now be say How Phyno wan take convince Facebook people say the woman deh lie ?"

adaeze141 said:

"Even if he did, is it a lie?"

olayimartha said:

"Baba no get chills o!"

rosythrone_ said:

"Anwu nta means Mosquito. Oya tell me thank you😂😂😌."

eagletdavinson said:

"The last throw na ngwele isi red now na anwu nta 😂😂😂 @phynofino ogba nkiti mana okwu julu onu."

valerics_anayo said:

"Can the misquote woman provide video proof of when Phyno said all this? If not Na Court go end am."

Phhyno replies troll who bashed his new song

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian rapper Phyno made headlines over his previous exchange with a social media troll.

The music star tackled the troll with a heated response after he and Olamide were told to quit music.

Phyno’s clapback soon made social media headlines, and it seemed to amuse many netizens who reacted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng