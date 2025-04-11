Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem, in a new video, spoke up on an alleged plan to bribe him over his viral "Tell Your Papa" song

Eedris Abdulkareem shared how he received a phone from with an attempt to bribe with an amount worth millions

The rapper's new video comes after his new song was banned by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)

Veteran rapper and singer Eedris Abdulkareem has further triggered reactions online with a new video of him detailing alleged plans to bribe him over his viral song 'Tell Your Papa.'

Recall that Eedris' song has been making waves on social media after it was banned by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

According to the commission, the lyrical content violates responsible broadcasting standards, sparking a reaction from Eedris as he criticised President Bola Tinubu’s government.

The NBC, in a memo released by the Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring, Susan Obi, directed Nigerian radio and television stations to refrain from airing the song.

‘Tell Your Papa’, which was released during the week, has ignited debate across social media due to its critical stance on Nigeria’s leadership and economic conditions.

Eedris, in the song, addressed President Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, urging him to speak to his father about the hardships faced by Nigerians.

Eedris Abdulkareem speaks up on alleged N200m bribe

In a new video, Eedris narrated how an honourable called him, attempting to bribe him with 200 million naira, which he refused.

The singer stated he is strongly standing his ground and vowed not to be silenced despite the ban on his song.

In a caption, Eedris wrote,

"That's what's up! No Retreat, No Surrender!!! Aluta Continua...."

Watch Eedris Abdulkareem's video below:

Reactions as Eedris Abdulkareem speaks on alleged bribe

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens continue to defend the rapper, read the comments below:

iam_shephy said:

"You can imagine ...these dey feel say them wise, their cup go soon full. Well done jare baba mi...no retreat no surrender."

smartochuka commented:

"Man's been fighting this battle since I was a child, now I've got grey hair, Man's still on it, daaam, maximum respect to you baba."

ujah_bright said:

"Baba GOD go protect you. Omo dis jam must go viral gaaaaan thank you for your voice Baba more Grace You no go fall. Omo that song go blow gaaan."

sambamighty said:

"if to say you collect the money dem go later use am against you and spoil your name."

sam_eggsy reacted:

"200 millions wow later dem talk say Money no dey naija."

its.richywsg said:

"Baba collect money and spread a little for us…. Then drop another banger wey go kill dem for body."

kun_lesky said:

"Go and sleep @abdulkareemeedris , you are indirectly begging for sponsorship and funds. I think u can become like VDM? Nobody called u, just making this up. That your song was becoming a noise pollution, that's why it was banned!"

