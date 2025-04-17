Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has hinted at plans to drop another protest song following his banned 'Tell Your Papa' hit

The veteran rapper shared an animated design of the head of the different arms of government

Eedris Abdulkareem's new update has seen numerous fans and followers anticipating his new song

Nigerian rapper and singer Eedris Abdulkareem has caused more buzz on social media after he teased another protest song.

Abdulkareem, who recently returned to the limelight, made waves with his viral song "Tell Your Papa," which was later banned by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

'Tell Your Papa' rapper Eedris Abdulkareem teases bold new protest song.

Source: Instagram

The rapper, who described the NBC ban as hypocritical, has refused to back down as he teased another protest song on Wednesday, April 16.

While Abdulkareem is yet to reveal the title of his new song, he shared a cover design, which had "3 Arms of government" written on it.

In a caption of the picture, Eedris Abdulkareem wrote,

"Stay tuned."

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Eedris Abdulkareem stated that 'Nigeria Jaga Jaga' will remain the country's second unofficial national anthem, until issues he raised in the song were addressed.

“We need to start seeing real development, constant electricity, security, good leadership. Until that happens, the song remains relevant," he said.

Eedris Abdulkareem's new song teased with animated image of government heads.

Source: Instagram

The animated design Eedris Abdulkareem shared as he hints at another protest song below:

Reactions to Eedris Abdulkareem's new design

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as numerous netizens commended Eedris Abdulkareem's action to speak up on behalf of the masses. Read the comments below:

jesenext_electrical_ltd said:

"Eedris finished work."

teddymrmelody said:

"Very explanatory. Love you LEGEND. Keep it coming."

elemosho_bashir said:

"Egbon don dey kitchen again oo Tinubu ti daran sehhh Na by fire by force them must listen."

officialbluevisionmedia reacted:

"The first one you drop still dey shake country . You don enter studio again."

de_princejr reacted:

"The guy in the centre looks like Don Jazzy I just dey wonder when Don Baba enter legislature."

don_brucecarl wrote:

"Abdulkareem don enter kitchen dey cook better jollof rice 🔥. Dem must listen by fire by force."

hofishalcleancase said:

"Since wey you sing Nigeria Jaga Jaga until now Nigeria never better oo All these ones wey dey rule now chop witch pass de formal leaders oo Unless u dey use am make money if not I go advise you to let them be. If you get any comment based on anything wey dey happen for de country just talk pass go ur way."

larryklaw reacted:

"The three arms of government in Nigeria nor get common sense, just to steal money.

kaydesolo said:

"Tinubu dey France . Nigeria! What a country and idi@ still supporting these fuuuls."

sakesologram commented:

"wetin wike de do there.

Eedris Abdulkareem alleges bribe attempt

Legit.ng previously reported that Eedris Abdulkareem detailed an alleged attempt to bribe him over his viral song 'Tell Your Papa.'

Eedris narrated how an honourable called him, attempting to bribe him with 200 million naira, which he refused.

The singer stated he strongly stood his ground and vowed not to be silenced despite the ban on his song.

