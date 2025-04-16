Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest is letting social media users know there is more where his song, ‘More Money’, came from

The popular businessman, who recently dropped a viral song, was spotted having a private jet interview with Daddy Freeze

Their conversation during the journey gave an insight into what to expect on the nightlife boss’s next song

Nigerian social media users were glad to see Cubana Chiefpriest announce that there would be a release of his next song soon.

The celebrity barman caught the attention of social media users after he released his debut song, titled ‘More Money’, where he featured BoyPee, Brown Joel & Hyce.

The viral song soon gained popularity and started to air in places like the club, parties, major events and more.

Cubana CP says his next song will feature Daddy Freeze. Credit: @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

In a new video recording sighted by Legit.ng, Cubana CP was seen speaking highly of his newfound love, music, adding that he has all it takes to promote his song.

He also announced that no matter where he goes, his songs will get promoted. Additionally, he said that his next song will be with the former radio presenter Daddy Freeze, whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde.

He also sent a message to naysayers to watch out for his next song, if they had a problem with his debut track.

Watch the video below:

Recall that Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest, ventured into the music industry as he teased his fans with his debut album.

The celebrity barman who shared a video of him with popular female cinematographer, Director Pink, talked about what they were working on.

Cubana Chiefpriest also disclosed the name of a track from his debut album as well as the release date, stirring reactions.

Reactions to Daddy Freeze, Cubana CP's conversation

Read some reactions below:

@elvisking_ said:

"We have the whole APPARATUS 😂😂😂."

@ri.ch6167 said:

"Daddy your voice go sweet for song normally sha🙌🙌🙌."

@paschal.chukwuma said:

"Please social media make una know dey put pressure on young guys ooo please. Everywhere money oo."

@skushi_ex said:

"Make Una sha Dey tell am truth 🤣 make he use hin money do better thing."

@johnwilliams21_ said:

"Did you ask him about his alleged son in Kenya?"

@johnwilliams21_ said:

"Did you ask him about his alleged son in Kenya?"

Cubana CP says his next song will feature Daddy Freeze. Credit: @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

@supestarelvis said:

"Chief priest is the creator of Afro cruise... Let it sink 😂😂😂."

@necterboy said:

"It pains me deep down in my heart that more people are not really seeing my beautiful talent 😭."

@odudusmart said:

"Since university him don dey do Wetin?????????"

@jelo8073 said:

"Passcalu come and collect babe😂."

Cubana Chiefpriest shares Afro-Gyration song

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Cubana Chiefpriest announced his upcoming album CP No Small featuring a track titled More Money, produced by Davido.

The song is described as an Afro Gyration Gbedu, set to drop on April 2, 2025, promising a dance-inducing vibe.

The grammy-award-nominee's role as executive producer ensures a classic sound, as confirmed by Cubana Chief Priest on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng