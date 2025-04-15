Portable’s signee Hamzacheeboy has sparked outrage online amid the ongoing dispute between his boss and Saheed Osupa

In a recent video, Hamzacheeboy pleaded with Saheed Osupa after the Brotherhood cronner was arrested by the police

However, the emotional appeal took an unexpected twist after netizens pointed out observations about his crying techniques, leaving many in fits of laughter

A video of Hamzacheeboy tearfully pleading for the release of his boss after his arrest for alleged defamation against Fuji icon Saheed Osupa.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Habeeb Okikilola Badmus, also known as Portable, was arrested by Kwara State Police Command agents following a petition filed by veteran fuji singer Okunola Saheed, well known as Osupa.

According to a statement issued by the command's spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the petition accused Portable of a number of serious offences, including criminal defamation, threats to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to disrupt public order, and the use of abusive and offensive language.

The police spokeswoman confirmed that Portable is still in jail, and plans are being made to formally charge him in court.

Following that, Hamzacheeboy, the controversial singer’s signee, released a video on the internet, pleading with Osupa to forgive the Zazu crooner.

However, the young artist’s facial expression and crying tone has left netizens in stitches instead of helping him in addressing the situation on the ground.

Hamazcheeboy wrote on his caption:

“@kingsaheedosupa abeg forgive @portablebaeby 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔 I no happy?”

Watch his video below:

Internet users react to Portable’s signee video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

igboticgiant said:

"Which kind alien Signee be this? Wetin em wan sing with that voice 🤦🏾‍♂️"

tinacharlez wrote:

"I been think say Alien don invade Nigeria o 😫😫😫."

yomideee__ said:

"Where them bring this one come from?"

biyitheplug said:

"when this creature enter this country?"

boardman_1 said:

"Person say who collect bush baby mat?? 😂😂😂."

happiokos_comedy said:

"Who’s this one again na 🧐 no viewers discretion ? "

joey_dhe_creator said:

"Shey na mixed feelings be this Abi na misinterpreted feelings 😂😂."

enizgram said:

"Reminds me of Sméagol from lord of the rings."

lauretta_egboh said:

"Everybody associated with Portable, looks like him. Is this one crying, whining, grouching or pouching. His entire countenance looks confusing like that of his boss."

thefoodnetworknig2 wrote:

"Portable and im team need exorcism at this point."

_thebadmus wrote:

"Oga Dey ment. We’re not expecting so much from apprentice 😂😂 zeh nation na ogba Werey."

olusolaaa_ said:

"This country suppose Dey Netflix😂😂😂 everyday and wahala."

allgirly_by_jd wrote:

"I honestly thought this was a sick person soliciting for funds 🫠

lobatheking said:

"Which kind country be this sef? Why God no send me go Canada jeje."

Portable shares what led him to Bobrisky's page

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable stirred reactions with his comment about Bobrisky.

The singer stated that he was only against Bobrisky acting like a woman when he was created as a man.

Portable, who called himself an angel, revealed he didn't donate to Bobrisky like other popular celebrities while the crossdresser was in prison because it was against God's commandments.

