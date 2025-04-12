Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and skitmaker Isbaeu engaged in a heated exchange on social media, triggered by Isbaeu’s provocative comment

The clash unfolded publicly, drawing massive attention from Nigerian netizens who shared memes, reactions, and videos

Isbaeu’s bold jab and RMD’s witty response highlighted their contrasting personalities, with the skitmaker’s youthful audacity meeting the veteran actor

On April 12, 2025, Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, and fast-rising skitmaker Isbaeu locked horns in a dramatic online exchange that set Nigerian social media ablaze.

RMD and Isbaeu linked up for an episode of the skitmaker's YouTube show, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The saga kicked off when Isbaeu, known for his cheeky and unfiltered skits, threw a jab at RMD . The actor replied with the phrase “Your papa left toe” on Instagram.

The comment, dripping with youthful bravado, was meant to provoke, and it hit its mark. RMD, never one to shy away from a challenge, clapped back with a response that blended wit and gravitas, reminding everyone why he’s a household name.

The exchange didn’t just end there—it spiralled into a full-blown spectacle, with netizens jumping in to pick sides, share screenshots, and churn out memes that kept the conversation trending for hours.

See the video here:

Reactions to RMD and Isbaeu's clash

@omawonder said:

"😂😂😂😂 as e dey hot!!! I love eeet"

@toyin_abraham replied:

"Na real your father😂😂Omo ale, the legend that we are honoring e reach your turn you Dey call an name"

@uzor.arukwe said:

"Veteran, masquerade wey dey come out once in a blue moo , come your show... you wan do anyhow. You go see something 😂😂😂"

@officialbovi noted:

"🤣🤣🤣 you crossed a line bro"

@leeeymarrrrh said:

"It is only through beards I get to know that this man is aged aside that he looks and sounds so young… perfect for a sugar zaddy"

@olayimartha said:

"The other side of RMD that we don’t see often!😂"

@realwarripikin said:

"I nor fit wait. 6pm toooo far ooo. My body dey hawt😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@uchesaccessories.ng said:

"How i love this 😂😂😂 God bless you sir RMD. You did us proud 😂😂😂 He own don too much 😂"

@frankedoho replied;

"You go invite trouble for yourself. Uncle Richie go use your mouth wipe floor today."

@realtalk_with_mummy_j noted:

"I love the surprise look on your face when you hear your father. Omo ale toje ki won ko ponpo lu baba e 😂😂😂😂"

@sunkanmi_omobolanle said:

"🤣 u just Dey allow our uncle 👂 hear word for where him Dey 🙄🤣🤣 but sha that your father was well deserved 😂😂 cos how can you 🙄🤣🤣"

@cynthia_salawu replied:

"Did you just call our Legend by his name 😮omo this one go loud o"

@macanthonyofficial noted:

Your father left what?? Wetin RMD talk?😂😂😂 Abeg do drop abeg abeg!

@realsophy replied:

"This boy you’re so disrespectful 😂😂😂 I hope he knocks you out"

@eayoruba said:

"A fi igbati ẹ wọ wahala!!! Ẹ kuu tiyin ooo 😂😂"

RMD’s anniversary celebration

On December 29, 2024, Legit.ng reported that RMD and his wife, Jumobi, celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary with heartfelt posts that warmed fans’ hearts.

The couple shared throwback photos and sweet messages, earning praise for their enduring love.

Netizens flooded social media with congratulatory notes, calling them a shining example of commitment in Nollywood.

