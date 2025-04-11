One thing about Chioma Adeleke is that she will have fun to the max before her social battery runs out

The Odogwu’s wife was spotted at a recent outing with her tribe, enjoying good company and drinks

A song came on, and she showed off some South African dance moves, prompting one of her fans to hype her up

Nigerian singer Davido’s wife, Chioma Adeleke, turned heads with a recent video of her outing with her husband and some of their friends.

The couple have been outside a lot lately as they prepare for the release of Davido’s forthcoming fifth album.

Davido and Chioma have been out and about, having fun ahead of her birthday.. Credit: @teamchivido

A new video spotted on social media showed Davido and his wife at the club. They were having such a good time that Chioma could not help but show off some South African dance moves.

She burst into laughter when she realised she was being recorded. This fun moment came ahead of her 30th birthday celebration on April 30.

Recall that Nigerian singer Davido made headlines following the things he said during a recent media appearance.

Legit.ng reported that the Timeless crooner was a guest on the US Breakfast Club podcast, where he spoke extensively about his marriage and family.

An interesting remark he made about his wife Chioma’s powerful influence caught the attention of many online.

Fans hail Chioma Adeleke in new clip

Read some reactions below:

@njideevan said:

"Class dey cry😍🔥❤."

@angel_igwebuike said:

"Billionaire's beautiful wife love seeing you smiling every time❤️❤️❤️."

@blessingedeks said:

"😂😂 Even the dance is classy and demure. Fine Iyawo of odogwu, achalugo, one of one. Drinking with finesse."

@amyskitchenandtreats said:

"Mrs ADELEKE Nwunye Odogwu Mama ijema."

@nazmorejoy said:

"Is the dancing for me love chi I can't stop watching this 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥😂."

@mealsbyj0 said:

"Sub$tantial Chi 😍😍🤑 wahala for who dey compete with you oh ! 😂😂."

@essyjemimah said:

"I always have to watch her videos 10× to be content 🫠."

@ijeomaofficial said:

"Chioma knows all the moves🤭❤️."

Chioma shares fun times with friends. Credit: @teamchivido

@wendylious2056 said:

"Why is it that before I say my prayers, I always come here to see them first ❤️😍."

@thekingofmotivational_ said:

"Where person fit get chioma kind of woman? She no dey show off, Very reserved and calm."

@lucci_gucci_official said:

"This couple are one of the reasons I know God Answeres my prayer aswear! Seeing them triumph through all the challenges and obstacles and still standing strong gives me reason to smile each time I see them❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@ohenebaakuabee said:

"Spyro was right when he sang "The angels are singing BEAUTIFUL yoyoyooo BEAUTIFUL, black skin caramel oooo, BEAUTIFUL..... 🎶🎶🎶🎶💃💃💃💃😍😍😍."

Davido praises Chioma for being an 'understanding' wife

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, part of the conversation Davido had with the hosts of The Breakfast Club was about his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

The Nigerian singer went on to share beautiful things about her character and how she manages his excesses.

He also commended her for being calm and understanding, rather than choosing to chase clout like most celebrity wives would.

