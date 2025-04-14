Singer Portable has been granted bail by an Upper Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, following case with Saheed Osupa

This came after his arraignment on accusations of criminal defamation, intimidation, inciting public disorder, and cyberstalking

The court further stated his bail conditions and the amount needed to be paid, which caught the attention of netizens

Controversial Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, also known as Portable, was granted bail of ₦1 million by an Upper Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State.

This came after his arraignment on accusations of criminal defamation, intimidation, inciting public disorder, and cyberstalking.

According to the court, the bail is conditional on the production of two sureties in equal sum. One must be either the Chairman or Secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), and the other must own a landed property in a Government Reserved Area (GRA) with a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

The case, documented under First Information Report (FIR) 117(1) CPC, was submitted by the Nigerian police's State Intelligence Department in response to a plea signed by fellow artist Okunola Saheed Osupa, alias Osupa, on March 21, 2025.

According to Sahara Reporters, the suit stated that on March 19, 2025, Portable did a live Instagram video in which he allegedly defamed Osupa, stating the complainant was jealous of his success and tried to harm his name.

In the video, Portable was quoted to have said: “This man dey try bring down my shine! He be like person wey dey chop snail with shell—him no get sense. Osupa na tortoise. When Apple Music and Spotify wan drop money for me, na him remove my song from platform make I no see money (This man is trying to dim my shine! He behaves like someone eating a snail with the shell—he lacks sense. Osupa is like a tortoise. When Apple Music and Spotify were about to pay me, he took down my song from the platforms so I wouldn’t get the money).”

The complainant, Osupa, insisted in his statement that Portable's words were not only defamatory and hurtful but also designed to provoke public hate and disrupt the calm.

According to authorities, Portable confessed to the claims during a questioning at the State Intelligence Department (SID) in Ilorin.

The accused was charged under multiple legal laws, including Sections 392 (Criminal Defamation), 114 (Inciting Disturbance), and 397 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Penal Code.

The Investigating Police Officer, ASP Adeniyi James, said that Portable was charged following a police order.

Netizens react to Portable's bail

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

@dammygtnet said:

"Small argument on social media, they dun drag themselves to court. We are setting a very bad precedence."

@Eze_Sinachi1:

"Portable always on the news for wrong reasons."

@AdetunjiAdewolu wrote:

"Let us sit at the family round table."

@WillsMedia247 wrote:

Abeg, Saheed forgive Portable."

