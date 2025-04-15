Nigerian socialite Perry Mike gave his country a reason to laugh hard following a wild moment from Obi Cubana’s plush birthday bash that hit the internet

Legit.ng recalls that one of the celebrities who gained notoriety from the event was the media personality who showed up 50 accident victims

A video surfaced online showing how the said accident victims went back to their various destinations, making a drama out of the situation

Nigerians had a reason to choke on their laughter recently after a bizarre scene from Obi Cubana’s lavish birthday party popped up on the timelines.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian businessman and philanthropist Obinna Tochukwu Iyiegbu, best known as Obi Cubana, shut down the capital city of Abuja with his plush birthday ceremony on April 12 as he clocked 50 years.

During the event, Pretty Mike made quite an entrance, showing up with 50 accident victims, which got people talking and stirred up some social media buzz.

In a clip that made the rounds online, the socialite brought men and women dressed in white bandages that had blood-like stains on them.

Pretty Mike’s accident victims stranded

A recent video went viral, showing the zombies Pretty Mike had at Obi Cubana’s party making their way home after a wild night.

A group of mischievous Nigerians living around the premises where the spooky circus happened made funny clips of them as they couldn’t help but burst out in laughter.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to Preey Mike’s Zombies’ video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thesparkles_chic said:

"Hustle oooo make them no use you do accident victim for big man party."

gonberichforeva_ said:

"He no even use bus go drop them for location to change cloth.."

coslyn_official said:

"😂😂😂God abeg, make person no leave him village go town go hustle nonsense abeg."

teggywales said:

"He couldn’t get them a bus to get them out of there."

yoruba_ninja said:

"After using them for such couldn't provide means of transport safely. Smh."

ama_says said:

"I hope he is not allowed into Priscy’s wedding. For only God knows the ridiculous stunt he will try to pull."

okunenyeife_cko said:

"This is just a phase in your life of struggling in a country that doesn’t care about you. More than half of these guys here would eventually make it and become successful, they would then refer back to this event to let you know their days of struggle it took them doing this to put food on their table. Do not laugh, everyone has phases of lows in life."

zakarieeshat3 wrote:

"May God not let our kids do this ooo. As I no do, my children no go do am. My son saw the video and screamed ."

mzkommy said:

"They will say ushers needed for an event,only for you to reach there ,na this kind work dem go sample give you ..life."

