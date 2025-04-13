Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze and Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze had the attention of the internet as they finally met for the first time at Obi Cubana’s birthday birthday

It is worth noting that top dignitaries from different walks of life left their cities to celebrate with the nightlife entrepreneur

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the former radio host had once called out the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) convener over his miracles

Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze and Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze finally met after a series of online clashes.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Daddy Freeze met the wrath of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) members over his comment about their lead Pastor Jerry Eze performed during his UK Prayer Conference.

The clergy, who is the founder of the movement, had done a Prayer Conference in the UK, and a little girl stood up from her wheelchair for the first time to walk.

Reacting to the miracle, the man battling with a N5million adultery suit said that it was a weak miracle, and he mocked the followers of the clergy.

Challenging Pastor Jerry Eze, the media personality, who gifted his wife, luxury gifts said that Pastor Jerry Eze should raise the dead.

He noted that iconic singer Onyeka Onwenu was already in the grave, while comic actor Mr Ibu, he asked the clergy to raise people like that.

Daddy Freeze meets Pastor Jerry Eze

During the opulent festivities that took place at Obi Cubana’s 50th birthday, where both personalities were present, they finally met face to face for the first time.

Netizens were taken aback by how Daddy Freeze reacted in the presence of the cleric. The streaming host immediately bowed his head in respect for the preacher w,ho went on to engage him in a long chatty conversation.

Watch the video below:

Daddy Freeze and Pastor’s meeting trends

oohlar said:

"Pastor Jerry said “Prosecutor of the Body of Christ”

madonna_opara said:

"You see that bow Daddy freeze bow ehh, it was not intended but the grace Pastor Jerry carry made him submit before the presence of God😀😀 And at that point he had no hate in his heart and was ready to take any joke.. The Holy Spirit is NO JOKE."

ij_peggy said:

"I like as PJ jokingly call am Persecutor of the body of Christ 😂😂😂but e mean am😂."

edibles_chow wrote:

"So daddy freeze can bow down for pastor Jerry,wonderful."

constantineokoh said:

"Pastor Jerry in the building!!, what God cannot do, doesn't not exit!"

nsikan_mathais wrote:

"See how humble pastor Jerry is 😍. Humility is just radiating around him."

enny_darling wrote:

"Who else heard it “See the prosecutor of the body of Christ”

lesley_luxuryhairs1 said:

"Last last the gate of hell don bow 😂 daddy freeze our papa anointing don humble u."

Mercy Chinwo performs at Pastor Jerry's conference

Legit.ng that the singer shared videos from her ministration at the NSPPD UK conference.

Chinwo was one of the two gospel singers who ministered to the believers at the event, which took place at Twickenham Stadium, UK.

Videos of Mercy Chinwo's live ministration was seen and fans started talking about her voice, while others couldn't help but applaud her.

