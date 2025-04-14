Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana’s birthday is still on everyone’s lips as scenes from his birthday party trend online

Recall that the nightlife entrepreneur celebrated his 50 years on earth in April with a lavish ceremony that took place at Transcorp Hilton hotel Abuja

A video surfaced online showing how some of the billionaire’s wealthy friends sprayed him money during his special day

A video capturing a glimpse of the money sprayed at Obi Cubana’s 5oth birthday ceremony surfaced online.

Legit.ng reports that a Nigerian medical doctor and businessman based in Canada, Arinze Onwumelu, shook the internet with the heaps of naira bundles, reportedly worth N50 million, he showed off for Obi Cubana’s celebration.

Recall that the business magnate hosted a lavish birthday party in Abuja with prominent guests and celebrities in attendance.

The event has become the buzz of town, generating headlines and inciting an internet craze.

Aside from Arinze Onwumelu’s video displaying his stacks of money for the event, another highlight of the ceremony was when a man walked into the hall with young girls donning red and white attire.

As if that wasn’t enough, the unidentified wealthy individual came with boxes of naira notes, and a viral video captured how he dramatically sprayed them.

A Nollywood suspense theme was played in the background by the DJ in the hall, adding to the tense cinematic effect.

Watch the video of the naira bundles:

Watch the video of the cinematic display

Obi Cubana’s birthday party ignites reactions

Netizens who watched the video that captured the young girls in red and white attire made remarks linked to rituals and occultism.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

zhouv9 said:

"Very classless, giving local and rituals vibes."

lexie_armani said:

"Pastor Jerry don pray finish. Ezemuo don enter 😂😂😂😂."

danjydanjy said:

"There is no luxury in what i am seeing here. Everything looking like expensive rituals."

_kelvindamascus said:

"Dangote did bday and didn’t make this noise wealthy men don’t make noise about money."

eternal_excellence001 wrote:

"The setting looks like an occult meeting."

el.tantaho said:

"It’s all rituals in the name of showing off… The real people understand the assignment."

ceo_topbounty said:

"How’s this class ???? Will bill gate do something like this ??? Am I the only one that doesn’t find this kind of things interesting? It is well."

johnokpako said:

"Make you no go work hard 😂😂dey shout Tinubu or APC up and down 😂😂 You can never see those millionaires in that party online or on the streets shouting or complaining about the government. Happy birthday 🎂 to cubana."

official_gbengawhite wrote:

"Una sha wan make T Baba know his Capitalist Economy is working for the Richie’s alone."

realgracekalu wrote:

"If you allow all these get to your head u no really get sense😂😂😂😂. Slow and steady win dey race bro, no do pass yourself o.|

