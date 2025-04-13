Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paul Okoye made the frontline of blogs following their appearance at Obi Cubana’s birthday party

Legit.ng reports that businessman and philanthropist held down the capital city of Abuja with his star-studded ceremony

A video captured the Nollywood star and her partner's glamorous entrance and their enthusiastic reception at the event

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her love Paul Okoye fondly called PaulO stole a moment during Obi Cubana’s 50th birthday party held in Abuja.

Renowned entrepreneur and hospitality mogul Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana turned a year older on April 12.

Iyabo Ojo and Lover Paulo turn heads at Obi Cubana’s birthday. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @obicubana

Source: Instagram

Videos showcasing the caliber of people who travelled to Abuja, where Obi Cubana lives, to celebrate him took over the internet.

A video of the Nollywood actor and her music mogul partner entering the event grounds captivated internet due to the attention they received.

Iyabo Ojo wore a black glittering dinner gown adorned with silver stones in the shape of spider webs on strategic parts of her body.

Paulo, on the other hand, sported a two-piece black outfit with dark shades as they walked elegantly to the party venue.

Watch the video below:

Still on Obi Cubana's birthday bash, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, and Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze finally met after a series of online call-outs.

It's worth noting that that Daddy Freeze met the wrath of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) members over his controversial comment about their lead Pastor Jerry Eze performed during his UK Prayer Conference.

During the opulent festivities that took place at Obi Cubana’s 50th birthday, where both personalities were present, they finally met face to face for the first time. Netizens were taken aback by how Daddy Freeze reacted in the presence of the cleric.

Dignitaries from Obi Cubana's 50th birthday party trend. Credit: @obicubana

Source: Instagram

The online host immediately bowed his head in respect for the preacher, who went on to engage him in a long chatty conversation.

Internet users react to Iyabo Ojo and Paulo’s presence

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mrs_marycordis wrote:

|Power couple ofcourse."

tdsglamhairsalon said:

"She is always on point."

kemity wrote:

"This woman dey dress abeg."

esther_comic said:

"If you were asked what is the definition of fashionista just say Queen Mother."

ayo_classical wrote:

"Aunty Alice be calming down now 😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️This is all shades of elegance,poise,jaunty and stylish🙌🙌🙌Take your flowers iya iyawo with the sauce."

ojulewastudio said:

"Queen mother for a reason !’n iya Iyawo …. You look amazing sweet sis ❤️❤️❤️ Obim, Omalicha, Adaobi."

dr.fem_is_here said:

"Chai 🔥 na only God knows how much this babe dey spend on her outfits monthly 😮kiloodddeee 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️."

tush__tush24 said:

"Omo this celebrity lifestyle no easy ooo cus nah back to back serious spendings 😂😂 Queen Mother for a reason 👏👏🔥🙌."

Obi Cubana disciplines son

Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana received a considerable amount of admiration online after a video emerged showing how he addressed his son's behaviour towards presidential contender Peter Obi.

The incident took place during Cubana's 50th birthday celebration in Abuja, attended by a slew of celebrities, politicians, and other notable persons.

In a viral video, Cubana is seen standing by his son, who remained seated while Peter Obi approached to greet them, and what followed after that caught the attention of many online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng