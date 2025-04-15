Nigerian singer Portable has been on the lips of Nigerians after he showed off his new look after getting released from police custody

The Nigerian musician had been arrested for suspected criminal defamation of Fuji musician Saheed Osupa

Following his release, the singer's new look became a subject of conversation on social media as many shared their thoughts

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Portable, has gained public attention after a fresh video surfaced on his social media page.

If you have been following, it will be recalled that Osupa paused legal actions against Portable to the surprise of many.

Portable showed off new look, apologises to Saheed Osupa. Credit: @kingsaheedosupa, @portablebaeby

Recall, a lawsuit was filed by Osupa’s management team over alleged intellectual property rights infringement and defamatory actions.

In a trending video that informed the public of the street singer's release, he was seen looking absolutely different.

Fans soon noticed that his hair had been shaved off. Another post sighted his public apology to Saheed Osupa for his conduct so far.

He remorsefully wrote:

"Alhamdulilahi for everything Big Thanks to all my lovers. ZAZUU am sorry for everything. If i do you bad ninu Ogun ni ogo wa. To those people outside there wey dey pray for me beg for me una too no go fall 00o. Only God I never see ogo ni mi God sent God love me I love you all ZAZUU Ono ope mi Opor OPF OPOR FAR Sope Por."

See the post here:

Portable's new-look trends on social media

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@_0kin_ said:

"See fine boy."

@asikonga said:

"Any mistake you have made that closed the door of favour, opportunity, grace in your life, by the mercy of God, let that door be open now. Amen 🙏."

@official_austin001 said:

"Speed Darlington came out from detention, looking so fresh, matured and handsome. Potable came out looking so calm, handsome and responsible. Indeed prison and detention facilities are correctional centers 😂😂😂."

@cometh_quinci2 said:

"When you finally see person when crase pass you 😂😂you go humble by yourself 😂take am play first."

@djruffcoi said:

"Everyday u dey apologize.. try avoid wahala bro."

@tolaijaiya said:

"I no wan trust those guys for Oke Kura prison, some of them na professional barber😂😂😂."

@certifiedmichael said:

"Bro Looks Like An Ancestor, New Music Tomorrow 😂."

@gloss_glory said:

"He looks better now 😂."

@iam_bmodel said:

"What I love best about this is that they help and shaved that his unkempt hair. Nice one Sir/ Nigerians in general are thanking you."

@ajilaisaac said:

"This fresh cut fit you o Zazu make this your style abeg."

Saheed Osupa's management finally replies Portable

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Saheed Osupa's management shared an official statement online weeks after Portable lashed out at him.

The Zazu crooner had made a video and called the Fuji artist big for nothing over an undisclosed issue.

Fans in the comment section were excited about Osupa's move, applauding him over his plan for the controversial singer.

