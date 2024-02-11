Nigerian socialite Pretty Mike’s grand entrance to fashion designer Veekee James’ wedding has caused an online stir

Videos made the rounds showing the moment the businessman walked into the wedding venue with a line of people painted in black from head to toe

Pretty Mike’s entourage carried red umbrellas as they lined up to create a pathway for him, and this got people talking

Popular Nigerian socialite Pretty Mike’s attendance at Veekee James’ white wedding reception has caused a huge stir on social media.

Recall that the celebrity fashion designer got married to her beau, Femi Atere, at a star-studded wedding that took place on February 10, 2024.

Nigerians react to scary videos of Pretty Mike's entrance at Veekee James' wedding. Photos: @prettymikeoflagos, @diaryofakitchenlover

Source: Instagram

One of the highlights from the well-attended ceremony was Pretty Mike’s entrance. The businessman, who is known for his strange appearances at people’s events, took things up a notch with how he showed up at Veekee James’ wedding.

A series of videos made the rounds online showing numerous people painted in black from head to toe carrying red umbrellas and walking into the reception venue.

After the ‘strange’ people filed in, they divided themselves into two rows while touching their umbrellas against the people opposite them. They did this while creating a pathway for Pretty Mike to walk through.

It wasn’t long before the socialite came in and started to give instructions to his entourage. After a while, a young lady rocking a black and white dress walked through the pathway and gave Pretty Mike a deep kiss on his lips.

See the videos below:

Reactions trail Pretty Mike’s entrance at Veekee James’ wedding

As expected, Pretty Mike’s grand entrance at the celebrity wedding caught the attention of many netizens. A number of them dropped their two cents on social media. Read some of their comments below:

therealfredjr_:

“Am sorry but this was tacky.”

peter_mylife:

“Did Veekee approve of this as a daughter of Zion?”

l.tobiloba:

“I didn't expect this at her wedding, given that she is a Christian. Her wedding guest, her choice. No matter how close we are, I will never condone his occult excesses and shenanigans.”

Winifrediheoma:

“What people don't understand is that this Mike is paid to act these controversial drama at occasion. He didn't do it with Wizkid because he wasn't paid to do it. He was invited and he behaved as is required at a funeral. Meanwhile this una Veekee James na wa. You can't claim to be a Christian and be okay with this kind of demonic display at your occasion.”

igb_uyi:

“After leading worship then you bring this to your reception I just can't wait for the last day to come because some of us that claim to be Christians are just public religious people SMH.”

teeto__olayeni:

“THIS IS BIG TIME RUBISHHHHHHH.”

Tomitintin.x:

“It’s not possible to come and do this without the consent of the person doing the party! I’m 90% sure they always ask for it …And veeke isn’t a pastor una too like saint make person dey act like saint for this country. Her wedding her choice no be only wizkid mama burial e don go wey he no do this kind thing.”

nkechyikeofficial:

“How did he find his way to @veekee_james Christian wedding with all these shenanigans.”

declutter_sistah_ph:

“This classy wedding, he came to tacky it up.”

mz_may5:

“Daughter of Zion invited this dude!?? Oga o.”

Fabulousaify:

“After all the worship song wey she sing, then, this?”

ree_stallion:

“This is disrespectful sha.”

starqueenkay:

“How come daughter of Zion invited Mike bikonu.”

mizemerson:

“In a Christian setting wedding???”

Singer Chike shades Veekee James

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that popular singer Chike reacted to Veekee James leading a 200-member choir on her wedding day.

The music star did not seem pleased with Veekee's heartfelt display with the choir members, and he shared his thoughts online.

Chike's reaction to Veekee James' wedding drew mixed feelings from netizens with many of them supporting him.

Source: Legit.ng