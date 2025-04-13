A Nigerian woman based in the United Kingdom has slammed critics who accused her of neglecting her husband’s daughter

In a new video, she shared how she took care of her husband’s daughter, Chioma, even though she thought the young girl was his niece

Many who saw the video gave their thoughts on the woman’s explanation, sharing what they deserved

A Nigerian woman in the United Kingdom, Chisom Chukwu, who went viral for confronting her husband after discovering he had a daughter, has slammed critics.

Chisom knocked netizens who criticised her for not caring for Chioma, her husband’s daughter.

Source: TikTok

In the new video by @chisom_chukwu, the woman featured Chioma sitting quietly beside her.

Shortly after declaring that she had accepted Chioma as her daughter, she responded to critics who claimed that she had used the young girl to take care of her kids.

She said:

“This is to address the comments I see. A lot of people are saying that after I’ve used Chioma to carry all your children, you now want to send her back. I want to let you guys know. Chioma joined us in December and despite who I thought she was, I took her as my own.

“I quickly registered her in school and made shure she got everything her younger siblings get. I take care of Chioma even more than her dad. Not because he’s a bad person but it’s because her dad allows me make the most decisions in my house.”

The woman also described the kind of person Chioma was in her home.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as UK-based woman slams critics

@NaMe Erica said:

"You love Chioma and she not in any of family videos or pictures. Chioma have a lot to say, Somebody should check on Chioma, she is not comfortable around Madam."

@Mummy_4js said:

"I don't think you need to tell us Chioma is homely and respectful,we all know that.Registering her in school is free of charge n the Council would have come for you if you didn't.Just be gd to her."

@Aboloway said:

"Stop explaining yourself. You showed the world your inner soul."

@Tshawekazi said:

Let her go back to her mom and also speak with your husb about how things will be now in terms of supporting Chioma, because anything happens to her will be linked with yu even if you are innocent.

@Huntea said:

Chioma joined y’all in December and her papa’s plan is for her mother to join y’all next December. Don’t let any “sister” or “cousin” come visit. A word is enough for the wise

Police get involved in Chioma’s case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how the police got involved after Chisom confronted her husband when she found out about his daughter, Chioma.

She shared how the police intervened and what they told her husband to do so that peace would reign.

Chisom also shared why she didn’t pull down the initial video that made her story go viral.

