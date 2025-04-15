Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati has continued dragging him over their alleged son

In the video, she blamed her backside for making the businessman attracted to her and named the hotel they allegedly slept together

Fans in the comment section shared their take about her utterance as some of them tried to advise her

It seemed Hellen Ati, Pascal Okechukwu's alleged baby mama, is not ready to stop calling him out any time soon.

The mother of two who has been dragging him online for months made another video to speak about him.

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares desire online, makes allegation about him. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest/@hellen_ati

Source: Instagram

According to her, it was her big backside that attracted the businessman to her, and it is the same part of her baby that wants to destroy her.

Hellen Ati claimed that they both slept together at Intercontinental hotel, but she didn't name the country or city.

Hellen Ati rained curses on the businessman and called him new names, while insisting that he must do the DNA test.

Hellen Ati gives Cubana Chiefpriest options

In the video, Ati pointed out that if Cubana Chiefpriest cannot come to Kenya, she was ready to fly to Nigeria for the DNA test.

She also affirmed that she was ready to share the responsibility of their alleged son on a 50/50 bases. Not done, Ati added that Cubana Chiefpriest does not need to send her any money directly, but he should pay directly to the school or any account offering services to them.

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama speaks about his friend, Soso Soberekon, DNA and alleged son. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Hellen Ati speaks about Soso Soberekon

Speaking about Cubana Chiefpriest's friends, Soso Soberekon, Ati claimed that after he was allegedly called out over paternity scandal.

He has allegedly taken responsibility of his alleged child.

Recall that a few months ago, Hellen Ati wanted to end it all after she was ignored by Cubana Chiefpriest.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to baby mama's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by the woman. Here are comments below:

@deleadscakes said:

"Chaii, I talk am after I see Cp for the #50for50 say this woman must do video."

@insta_glos shared:

"Passkaal wife should borrow a leaf from Chioma and allow her husband look after the boy. Even when Abraham sent Hagar and her son away, he gave them something. I don’t know how Passkaal sleeps at night knowing the amount of money he wastes while his child is struggling in Kenya. He won’t be able to get away with this in a developed country."

@gift_pablo commented:

"Am not here to defend cp, but why is this lady not also dragging the father of her first child??? Abi Becos cp is rich?"

@chiomajupadim_lionqueen reacted:

"Aunty has resorted to pettiness. U go tire."

@queenmodestofficial wrote:

"To a the married men wey no dey stay one place, May you all encounter a lady like this."

@_kah.d reacted:

"Omooo this show go end anytime soon? Men. This is why you shouldn’t cheat… See how them de drag person husband for social media everyday."

Man advises Hellen Ati over DNA tests

Legit.ng had reported that a critic had advised Hellen Ati to leave his alleged baby daddy if he continues to ignore her.

He blasted her over all her videos.

Source: Legit.ng