Former Oyo state governor and renowned Mathematician, Pa Victor Omololu Olunloyo is dead

Olunloyo, father of Kemi Olunloyo, served Oyo state between October 1, 1983, and December 31 of the same year

Legit.ng reports that the late governor who was born on April 14, 1935, would have turned 90 in a few days

Ibadan, Oyo state - Victor Omololu Olunloyo, a former governor of Oyo state, is dead.

The Nigerian Tribune noted the update on Sunday morning, April 6.

According to a statement by the Olunloyo family on Sunday, April 6, Olunloyo died a few days before his 90th birthday.

A prominent child of the deceased is Kemi Olunloyo, a social media personality.

The statement announcing the ex-governor's demise was signed by Oladapo Ogunwusi on behalf of the family.

It reads:

“With a heavy heart but gratitude to the Almighty, we announce the passing into glory of Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, former governor of Oyo state, mathematician and engineer and renowned technocrat, a few days before his 90th birthday.

“The Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife, Dr. Olunloyo was first Rector, Ibadan polytechnic and first Rector, Kwara State Polytechnic among other notable appointments.

“His long record of service to the nation and humanity is a source of pride to his family and associates even as we come to grip with this devastating event.

“The Olunloyo family will appreciate the understanding of the press and the public as they commence efforts to give him a befitting burial.

“Even from everlasting to everlasting, He is God.”

Legit.ng reports that Olunloyo became governor of Oyo state in October 1983, holding the office briefly until the military regime of Muhammadu Buhari took power in December 1983.

Olunloyo's latter career

In November 2002, Olunloyo said he would be a candidate for governor of Oyo state in the April 2003 elections. However, Rasheed Ladoja was eventually chosen as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

In 2009, he was chairman of a panel to investigate the collapse of a part of the Pharmacy section of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH). The panel laid blame on the contractor and on the state government, drawing an attack from the then-Oyo state governor Adebayo Alao-Akala. He was elected chairman of the PDP planning and strategy committee for Ibadanland to prepare for the 2011 election and was also made chairman of the PDP media and publicity committee for the state. In 2012, Olunloyo abandoned the PDP and joined the now-defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

