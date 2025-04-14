Nigerian actress and businesswoman Lizzy Anjorin has involved her arch-enemy, Iyabo Ojo to the ongoing misunderstandng with Tope Alabi

Recall that the indigenous movie star has been crticizing the gospel musician for rejecting to perform at her birthday party

A new video made the rounds online showing Anjorin narrating how Ojo allegedly had a hand in that

Nigerian actress and businesswoman, Lizzy Anjorin, has implicated her colleague and arch-enemy, Iyabo Ojo, in the ongoing feud with gospel musician Tope Alabi.

Legit.ng reports that Anjorin and Alabi recently broke out after the former called out the latter for refusing to perform at her birthday celebration.

According to reports, the gospel singer was hired to perform at Anjorin's surprise birthday celebration, but she refused to leave her car when she arrived at the site.

Amidst multiple recordings in which the entrepreneur criticised Tope Alabi for her behaviour, a recent clip emerged as she added Iyabo OJo to the issue.

In the clip making rounds on social media, Lizzy taunted Iyabo Ojo over her Mother’s Night event and accused her of hypocrisy and attempted social bullying.

She further blamed her colleague over how Tope Alabi treated her on her birthday party.

Her words translated say:

"You said that low-class people, such as pepper sellers, were those who surprised me during my birthday celebration. Who then attended your own events? Yahoo boys' ingredients, poverty-stricken fellows.

"You want to bully Lizzy so people can see you as responsible people. Can’t you see how God came down from heaven and messed you people up? You told my aunty (referring to Tope Alabi) not to alight from her car, thinking she would perform at your event.

"The world is watching the nonsense you guys are doing. If you were not embarrassed the way you were, the world would not know you guys were the ones who told my aunty not to alight from her car. Lizzy Ajorin’s birthday was flofil, supcious and the akara was giving but look at them. They had nothing to wear but drum skin.

"They were running away from candlelight because they knew their clothes could easily be consumed by petrol. Any opportunity is to collect donations. There are “Go fund me” glory carriers. They only have skills on social media; outside of it, it is a zero. Even God did not answer their prayers, their glory is like that of suya sellers."

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to Lizzy accusing Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

wonuola_bally wrote:

"Something is really wrong with this lady this isn’t a normal human behavior.Sad."

brownjummie said:

"Ahhhh may not be stressed over someone’s matter o. If jealousy is a person. Send love and light to her o."

ojuloge_makeuppro said;

"So nobody can settle this fight? All i see is love 😢 i think Lizzy missing her teams already they should all settle it and be inviting her to their party’s 🙏 only if you guys love her😢 this is too much 🙏🙏🙏 we want old Lizzy edakun."

i_am_hayoolar said;

"I want to confess na me swear for aunty lizzy allegedly but I no know the swear go last longer like this😂cos wttf! Is this."

funmilayo5189 write:

"So this woman dey sit down somewhere dey watch every iyabo ojo steps, ahhhhh God na this kind problem I wan make u give my enemy o, make den no have time for their life,"

ofure.emonyon.58 wrote:

"I loudly doubt if she’s not on hypertensive medication, because jezzzzz😳😳😳😳😳 that woman mehnnnn😳😳😳 no wonder tope alabi turned her down, who wants to associate with her and have peace."

Lizzy Anjorin makes new allegations against Tope Alabi

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Lizzy Anjorin renewed her public criticism of Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi.

She pointed out how her devotion to the singer has influenced her personal and professional choices over the years.

Anjorin made bold claims about the lyrical evangelist's humble beginning that caught the attention of many online.

