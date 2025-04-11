Davido has never hidden the extent of his love for his woman, Chioma Adeleke, and always strives to show the world

As her 30th birthday approaches, the singer did not forget to give her a special shout-out at his recent album listening party

The singer also reacted to his right-hand man, Lati, after he made the announcement and closed the show

Nigerian music star David ‘Davido’ Adeleke got his fans excited as a video from his performance during his listening party surfaced online.

The Nigerian singer was spotted performing his latest album, 5IVE, to the audience in Atlanta, which is slated to be released on April 18, 2025.

Davido wishes Chioma a happy birthday after his album listening show.

As he wrapped up his performance, he gave a sweet shout-out to his amazing wife and mother of twins, Chioma Avril Adeleke.

This was in anticipation of her 30th birthday, coming up on April 30, 2025. The crowd roared with excitement as Davido stepped off the stage.

Davido said:

"Make sure eveyrone get home safe and most importantly, happy birtdhay to my baby, my wife chioma, I love you."

As OBO exited the stage, his right-hand man, Lati, let out a soft smile from the corners of his cheeks.

Following the show, the singer took to his social media page, where he told fans that the strongest indication he had killed the show was Lati’s smile.

According to him:

"I swear, na when Lati smile i know sey i don kill show, if e no smile, I don fu*k up."

The singer's hilarious remark has trended on social media, giving an insight into how special Lati is to the Grammy-nominee.

It will be recalled that Davido told his fans that it was the same Lati who had introduced him to his wife, Chioma Adeleke back when they were in University. His revelation finally made understand thier friendship and closeness.

Fans react to Davido's show

Read some reactions below:

@jane_kearing said:

"My favorite people in a video."

@Ishow_leck said:

"Lati is his blood and water 😆."

@iamdbull said:

"If you don't like davido you should be arrested."

@chababy81 said:

"Happy birthday mama. We love you 😘."

@_m_kizzy_ said:

"Album never drop, shows don turn water! Chai and that oloriburuku small bird go dey put chest. FCs una chop craze! 😢😢."

Davido says Lati is an indication of a great show.

@Ibile_Blog said:

"Best dude one should have as a friend."

@petersznnn said:

"Lati dey always frown face."

@dammiedammie35 said:

"Lati is very special to Davido 🥹🙌🏼❤️."

@hotice_official said:

"5ive is coming!!!"

@Mobolajii_Pr said:

"Lati na friend 😂😂"

Anita shares photos with Davido, Chioma

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer David Adeleke and Chioma’s birthday party for their twins continued to make headlines as more photos emerged online.

Music star Paul Okoye of PSquare’s ex-wife, Anita, was spotted at the event with her three children.

The photos of Anita Okoye with her kids at Davido and Chioma’s twins’ first birthday party raised reactions online.

